City officials on Friday morning said the following locations are closed due to flooding:

Old Hixson Pike at Grubb Road

Grubb Road at Mill Road

4621 Tennessee Ave

Please report flooded locations by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525





Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads.