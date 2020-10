Tennessee Has 78 More Deaths From The Virus; 2,608 New Cases

Tennessee had 78 more coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 3,341, state Health Department officials said.

There were 2,608 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 259,488.

Hamilton County had no new deaths from coronavirus on Friday, as the toll remained at 111. There were 117 new cases, compared to 134 on Thursday, bringing the total to 12,563. There have been 100 or more new cases in Hamilton County for the last 10 days.

There have been 11,243 people recover from the virus in the county, 89 percent, and there are currently 1,209 active cases, compared to 1,165 on Thursday.

Hamilton County has 87 people hospitalized from COVID-19, plus nine more suspected cases. Of those, 29 are county residents. There are 22 people in intensive care.

The state currently has 1,397 people hospitalized from the virus, two more than on Thursday.

There have been 229,669 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.623 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 37,618 cases, up 283; 571 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 32,908 cases, up 229; 350 deaths, up 5



Knox County: 13,301 cases, up 108; 96 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 1,040 cases, up 6; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,729 cases, up 26; 23 deaths



Grundy County: 600 cases, up 13; 13 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 826 cases, up 14; 13 deaths, up 3



Meigs County: 339 cases, up 2; 6 deaths



Polk County: 538 cases, down 2; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,151 cases, up 10; 21 deaths, up 2

Sequatchie County: 370 cases, up 7; 2 deaths