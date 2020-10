Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS

5487 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151414

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY ATTEMPT

---

BRATCHER, JOSEPH STANLEY

8453 LADY SLIPPER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BRETT, BRITTANY CHANTELLE

4622 DELASHMITT RD.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL215 PINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT---BUSH, MILES JARBA710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121357Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE4518 HIXSON PIKE APT J7 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVIS, ANTIONE MAURCE316 W 40TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL1407 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---FELZINE, RICHARD EUGENE11TH ST SOUP KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FOWLER, RUSTY LEE9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GILMORE, JOSHUA LEVI2815 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MC DONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRAVITT, CAMERON MARSHALL2009 SCHMIT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HAMBY, MAKAYLA LYNN8908 E RIDGE TRL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSS SCHEDULE 1SHOPLIFTING---HARRIS, RUQUEZ4309 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101548Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---HASTINGS, TASEE L12107 BACK VALLEY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF SCHEDLE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---HUMPHREY, DALE WADE3908 UPSHAW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAWSON, EDWARD LEBRON2623 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500---MATKINS, TONYA DESHOWN7734 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE ASSAULT---MCCRAY, RASHEEM2435 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MENDEZ-VELASQUEZ, JUNIOR3100 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MIICKELSON, ORIN DANIEL9130 STATE LINE ROAD APT 1004 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAWLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---MIRANDA, AMBER MARIE950 SOUTH JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOORE, JUMAR SAREEF2018 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MOORE, TRANEICIA ARNETTE520 MENLO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112807Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOORE, TRATYONNE520 MENLO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112807Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MORGAN, ASHLEY D1068 LLOYD TRL SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---NORRIS, LEJUANE7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---OWNBEY, BRIAN EUGENE6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---PEREZ-RIVAS, CALIXTO1685 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PHINIZEY, COREY GEORGE1411 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---PHIPPS, GERALDINE2906 4TH AVE CHATTNOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POOLE, DEONDRIA NICOLE4715 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---ROBINSON, JARED SHANE540 FIVE POINTS ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSHOPLIFTINGBURGLARY---RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA177 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 373435078Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SCATES, JAMIE CARLTON1068 LOYD TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SCHNEIDER, ALANIS KYLAR9120 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECT---SMITH, SAMUEL DAVIDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SPENCER, ALEXANDRA MAGEE2107 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063211Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STESKAL, JOHN ROBERT DIER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---STOKES, KIRSTEN HARLEY2611 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045472Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TARPLEY, DAVID MATTHEW700 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, JEFFERY DEMAR43 SCRUGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE---THOMPSON, ENEICE LENOR520 MENLO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $10,000POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THRASH, ZONA MARIE7836 STANDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY---WATSON, RACHEL L2226 ROLLINGS SHORES CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WHITE, HUNTER THOMAS5721 STATE LINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I---WHITTAKER, TALISHA DANIELLECOMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN8701 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY ATTEMPT BRATCHER, JOSEPH STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BRETT, BRITTANY CHANTELLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT BUSH, MILES JARBA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/13/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE FOWLER, RUSTY LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) GILMORE, JOSHUA LEVI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUMPHREY, DALE WADE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/26/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MATKINS, TONYA DESHOWN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/11/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MCCRAY, RASHEEM

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MIRANDA, AMBER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/18/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, JUMAR SAREEF

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MORGAN, ASHLEY D

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SCHNEIDER, ALANIS KYLAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/17/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT SPENCER, ALEXANDRA MAGEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/24/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STESKAL, JOHN ROBERT DIER

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/25/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE STOKES, KIRSTEN HARLEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THOMAS, JEFFERY DEMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE THRASH, ZONA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY