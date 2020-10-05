Man, 36, Shot On Tunnel Boulevard Sunday Afternoon

A man, 36, was shot on Tunnel Boulevard.

At approximately 5:54 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call. Upon arrival at the Tunnel Boulevard location, officers found a vehicle and residence damaged by bullets. CPD officers also located a disabled vehicle damaged by bullets in the 3500 block of Brainerd Road which was designated as a secondary crime scene.

It was stated to police that the disabled vehicle had traveled from the area where shots fired occurred on Tunnel Boulevard.

A victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle.

Investigators determined the victim had been traveling in the vehicle that was located in the 3500 block of Brainerd Road.