Man, 36, Shot On Tunnel Boulevard Sunday Afternoon

A man, 36, was shot on Tunnel Boulevard.
At approximately 5:54 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call. Upon arrival at the Tunnel Boulevard location, officers found a vehicle and residence damaged by bullets. CPD officers also located a disabled vehicle damaged by bullets in the 3500 block of Brainerd Road which was designated as a secondary crime scene.
It was stated to police that the disabled vehicle had traveled from the area where shots fired occurred on Tunnel Boulevard.
A victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle.
Investigators determined the victim had been traveling in the vehicle that was located in the 3500 block of Brainerd Road.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
