Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN

1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

---

BAKER, CHRISTI P

7714 CANYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

BEAM, SHELBY NICOLE

1701 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, JEREMY W

2424 LEANNA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

BURTON, MATTHEW DILLON

1432 IDEAL VALLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

CLELAND, MORGAN TAYLOR

1063 FULLER GLENN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

COCHRAN, COURTNEY ANN

1631 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COLE, MARIAH NICOLE

4619 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

DUNCAN, ALEXIA R

2130 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ROBBERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

EADY, KAVA MONIQUE

1709 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

ELLISTON, CHANDLER S

363 17TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

---

ERVIN, JACKIE DARRELL

HOMELESS SMITHVILLE, 37166

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (FORT OLGETHORPE PD CATOOSA CO GA)

---

GIFFORD, ROBERT CLINTON

128 BROWNS FERRY ROAD TIFTONIA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GLADDEN, JESSIE MARQUEL

3120 E 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREEN, BRIAN K

7301 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APT D9 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

GREENFIELD, MICHAEL MEL

598 FRIENDSHIP CHURCH ROAD DOUGLASSVILLE, 30134

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GUINN, MINDI NICOLE

117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HARDEN, MARK ALAN

806 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARMON, MICHAEL JEREMAINE

1236 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE

1516 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

DUI 2ND

---

HESTER, ASHLEY N

1124 JEAN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374045953

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ARSON

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

---

HIGHT, DEXTER

3723 CASEY COVE ELLENWOOD, 30294

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUMPHRIES, DYLAN RAY

833 CLARK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

JOHNSON, LATEEFAH NASHEED

1416 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JONES, DARRYL DEWAYNE

17 NORTH LARCHMONT CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

KOOLS, TONYA MARIE

1505 SHELBY CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:



ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/10/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM BAKER, CHRISTI P

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/02/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BEAM, SHELBY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, JEREMY W

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 BURTON, MATTHEW DILLON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) CLELAND, MORGAN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND COLE, MARIAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 EADY, KAVA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ELLISTON, CHANDLER S

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

ERVIN, JACKIE DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/12/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OLGETHORPE PD CATOOSA CO GA) GIFFORD, ROBERT CLINTON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, BRIAN K

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND GREENFIELD, MICHAEL MEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GUINN, MINDI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/18/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HESTER, ASHLEY N

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/11/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

ARSON

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON HIGHT, DEXTER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUMPHRIES, DYLAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/15/1998

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JOHNSON, LATEEFAH NASHEED

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, DARRYL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/17/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

LASELVA, VINCENT JUDE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/20/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS LUMPKIN, LORELAI LEA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LUX, MICHELLE ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MARKS, MARA FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLURE, CARMEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MELTON, AMBER JKAI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MOSTELLER, BOBBY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARKER, SHEILA HARVEY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 12/29/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, JESSICA E

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/15/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RICHARDSON, KATHRYN L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ROMERO, RAERANIELLE ROQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VICKERS, KENNETH WALTER

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/23/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 WALKER, JOHNNIE WILLIE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 09/03/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WHITTEMORE, KATELIN LORENE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/02/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE WILSON, JEROME DELANORE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOOD, DANIELLE LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 WORDLAW, QUINTANA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

