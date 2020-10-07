Kenneth King Jr. And Harrison Ellison Charged With Murder Of 18-Year-Old Jacobreyan Reed

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have charged 31-year-old Kenneth King Jr. and 18-year-old Harrison Ellison with the Sept. 29 murder of 18-year-old Jacobreyan Reed.
King and Ellison are charged with criminal homicide.
At approximately 5:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue.
Upon arrival, police located the victim sitting in a vehicle, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, and he died the next day.
The arrest was with assistance from CPD Fugitive Division, HCSO Fugitive Division, East Ridge Police Department, Catoosa County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshal Service.