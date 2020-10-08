 Thursday, October 8, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Say Toran Madding Murder Happened After He Became Angry That Vehicle Almost Hit His Dog

Thursday, October 8, 2020
Montrell Crumsey
Montrell Crumsey

Police said the Aug. 7 murder of 25-year-old Toran Madding happened after a vehicle almost hit his dog and he became angry.

A 16-year-old was arrested earlier and police have now charged Montrell Crumsey with criminal homicide as well.

In the incident, police responded to a person shot report at E. 45th Street. When they arrived, officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, which he later succumbed to at Erlanger Hospital.

A few minutes later, an investigator arrived on scene and spoke to the victim’s girlfriend. She said she and the victim were walking their dog when a dark Ford Explorer pulled up and almost hit their dog. The witness then said the vehicle circled back around after Madding yelled at the vehicle.

The Explorer pulled up next to the two and began a verbal dispute, which ended with the rear passenger window being rolled down and two shots being fired at the victim. Police said this was recorded on Public Safety cameras, and the Explorer was found and processed the next day.

Police said Crumsey was observed by these cameras operating the Explorer, and a few hours later was seen with the 16-year-old at Rawlings Street.

Another witness said the teen was in the Ford Explorer when the victim was murdered.

Police said the juvenile later told them the gun was at his residence, and he was observed a few hours later in possession of a black semi-automatic handgun. About a half hour after this, the 16-year-old was seen handing the handgun to a Black male who arrived in a 2006 Dodge Journey.

Police said 15 minutes afterward, they conducted a traffic stop, and the handgun was observed “in plain view” within the vehicle. The man with the gun said Kennedy sold him the handgun for $250. It was later confirmed to be the gun used to shoot the victim.

Crumsey told police he was the Explorer’s driver during the homicide, and he said the 16-year-old was the front passenger. Police said Crumsey told them he gave a passenger known only as “Dread” a ride to a McDonald’s on Rossville Boulevard and then back to East Chattanooga.

Crumsey said he almost hit a dog on the way back from McDonald’s. Crumsey then said he noticed the victim and his girlfriend walking onto the street. Crumsey told police he saw the victim pointing a revolver at him. He said “Dread” asked Crumsey for a gun, and after Crumsey gave Dread the gun, shots were exchanged.

Crumsey told police he saw no gun when he pulled up next to the pair, and believed Dread fired the shots.

When police asked about when the 16-year-old got the gun from Dread, they said Crumsey replied by saying, “I don’t know.”

Police said they assume “Dread is fictional.”


