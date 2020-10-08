Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BRANAM, DONNA R
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CASLIN, RASHAWN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COULTER, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CRETACCI, BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CROFTS, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DOBBS, THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/22/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|ELLISON, HARRISON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/05/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FIELDS, BRIAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALE, DONNA J
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/01/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|HART, CHASIDY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HAWTHORNE, GLORIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HITCHCOCK, REBECCA MAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|ISRAEL, OLIVIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/28/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION DRUGS MISDEMEANOR
|
|JOHNSON, ASHANTI L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|JOHNSON, JAIDA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|JOHNSON, OMEASHA FAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KELLEY, JAMES TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KING, BRANDON MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LITTLE, CORESHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|LYTTLE, FLEDA
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/15/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCBRYER, JEFFERY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MCPHERSON, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, GARY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MORROW, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE KENTUC
|
|OLIVER, JASON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PITMON, GREGORY A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/15/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- IMPROPER PASSING
- SPEEDING
|
|RAY, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|REECE, MARION HERSHALL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RENO, KRISTAL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SAMPLER, LEE MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|TAYLOR, BENJAMIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TAYLOR, LESLIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/26/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TRAMMELL, CONNIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/05/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WARREN, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/30/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ZAVALETA, ELENA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|