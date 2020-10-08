Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRANAM, DONNA R

1116 PLAZA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK

185 AZALEA AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF RITALIN (DEXTROAMPHETAMINE) FOR RESA

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CARTER, REANITAL LATRICE

1718 Jackson St Chattanooga, 374041315

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CASLIN, RASHAWN LEBRON

1208 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COULTER, NICHOLAS LEE

3742 W ABERCROMBIE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CRETACCI, BLAKE

2041C HIGHWAY 25 GALLATIN, 37066

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CROFTS, STACEY LYNN

7111 LESLIEBELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DAVIS, DWAINE MICHAEL

1814 NORTH A STREET TAMPA, 33608

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

FALSE REPORTS

---

DIAL, GLENN NORMAN

1309 SWOPE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DOBBS, THOMAS LEE

3906 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

---

ELLISON, HARRISON ALEXANDER

1718 ELLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111025

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

---

FIELDS, BRIAN RAY

727 E 11TH ST HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HALE, DONNA J

1118 MAPLE TREE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

HART, CHASIDY DAWN

1319 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HAWTHORNE, GLORIA ANN

4315 9TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA

1514 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HITCHCOCK, REBECCA MAE

15114 WALL ST SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

ISRAEL, OLIVIA

HOMELESS TAMPA, 33608

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION DRUGS MISDEMEANOR

---

JOHNSON, ASHANTI L

1226 CYPRESS ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Here are the mug shots:

