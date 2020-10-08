 Thursday, October 8, 2020 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

BRANAM, DONNA R
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CASLIN, RASHAWN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COULTER, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRETACCI, BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROFTS, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOBBS, THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/22/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
ELLISON, HARRISON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/05/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
FIELDS, BRIAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALE, DONNA J
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/01/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
HART, CHASIDY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAWTHORNE, GLORIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HITCHCOCK, REBECCA MAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
ISRAEL, OLIVIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/28/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION DRUGS MISDEMEANOR
JOHNSON, ASHANTI L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, JAIDA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
JOHNSON, OMEASHA FAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KELLEY, JAMES TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
KING, BRANDON MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LITTLE, CORESHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LYTTLE, FLEDA
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/15/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCBRYER, JEFFERY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MCPHERSON, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MITCHELL, GARY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MORROW, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE KENTUC
OLIVER, JASON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITMON, GREGORY A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/15/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • IMPROPER PASSING
  • SPEEDING
RAY, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
REECE, MARION HERSHALL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RENO, KRISTAL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SAMPLER, LEE MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

 
   
TAYLOR, BENJAMIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TAYLOR, LESLIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/26/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRAMMELL, CONNIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/05/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WARREN, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/30/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ZAVALETA, ELENA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE


