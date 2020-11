Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH

2704 E 44TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

---

BLANSIT, JULIE MICHELLE

1301 Resin Ln Ft Oglethorpe, 30742

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

BOYD, VAUGHNA J

159 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041503

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BRUMITT, BRENDA SUE

425 WILLIAMS DR APT 417 MARIETTA, 30066

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BURTON, JASON LEE

1513 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044205

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CANNON, CHE ANTHONY BERRY

2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111049

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CROWE, MICHELLE RENEE

10105 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGG.

BURGLARYDOMESTIC VIOLENCE ASSAULT---CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTALKING---ELDER, HERBERT730 EAST 11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD2009 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GAINES, KARON DURRELL2708 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING---GRAVITTE, LYNDSEY BROOKE975 BEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052619Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---GRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE1451 CARTWRIGHT LOOP WHITWELL, 37347Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOPEN CONTAINER LAWFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GEVADING ARRESTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN8920 SHERIDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---HARRIS, JAMES RAY5406 HIGH STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE608 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---HOWARD, JOSHUA MARC388 BURNING BUSH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL1307 SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---KELLEY, JEROME1113 MCBRIEN ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LEBLANC, MELISSA A2439 BRIDGE CIRCLE APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)---MARTIN, MICHAEL THOMAS979 11TH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCGOWAN, BAYLOR STONE2288 RAINES DR NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCLEMORE, TRACEY D115 CAMERON ROAD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NEAL, LAUREN PAIGE113 VALLEYBROOK CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARKER, STARLA BRIANA10488 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10---PEARSON, DAVID NATHANIEL2735 ALVIN CT CLEVELAND, 37313Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---PRATER, REGAN1405 WEST LINCON ST TULLOHMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERAL---RAMIREZ-RAMOS, ARTEMIO5307 WEAVER ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED---REEL, MICHAEL ANTHONY3507 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARREST---ROBINSON, ASHLEY NICOLE5031 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SALES LOPEZ, JEHIEL RENE2204 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER G4 WHIRLAWAY APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR5139 Woodland View Cir Chattanooga, 374102167Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TRUITT, BOBBY LEE7749 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE---VAUGHN, RONALD D201 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALKER, JEFFREY RYAN936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WEST, WILSON ALAN2452 DARKS MILL RD COLUMBIA, 38401Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE