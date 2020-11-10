City Council Expresses Interest In Raising Firefighter Pay

Several City Council members said Tuesday they want a future vote on raisign pay for firefighters.

The council was told that a $3.5 million item needed for a pay adjustment had not made it into the budget sent on by administration to the council each year.

Councilman Anthony Byrd, who heads the councii's public safety committee, said, "We will continue to work and fight for fair firefighter pay. So just hang on - we're fighting for you."

Chief Phil Hyman said the pay for 91of the newest firefighter recruits amounts to $10.59 per hour, which is below the federal minimum wage of $12.60 an hour.

However, he said it is "apples to oranges" because city firefighters have a base pay of $33,900 per year.

He said the difference is that firefighters put in about 60 hours per week, rather than the traditional 40 hours.

Chief Hyman said it is becoming more difficult to recruit firefighters and keep them, and he said low pay is the main reason given.

He said the problem was exacerbated when the pay plan for firefighters had to be frozen due to COVID budget cuts.

He said 2,800 individuals expressed interest in working as a Chattanooga firefighter, but at the end of the process only three were left for hiring.

Chief Hyman said that "modified academy" approach did not work and he will be returning to a regular fire academy to try to add to the workforce.