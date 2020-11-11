Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death, 216 New Cases And Record Number Of Hospitalizations

Hamilton County had over 200 new COVID-19 cases again on Wednesday, recording 213, which was less than the 260 cases on Tuesday. The new total is 14,217

There has also been another death from the virus, bringing the toll to 119.

There are currently 111 patients in Hamilton County hospitals with the coronavirus, and a suspected six additional cases. Of those, 47 are Hamilton County residents and there are 33 in intensive care. This is the second day in a row of record number of hospitalizations from the virus that Hamilton County has seen.

There have been 12,568 people recover from the virus in the county, 88 percent, and there are 1,530 active cases, compared to 1,475 active cases on Tuesday.

Tennessee had 3,632 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 293,381, state Health Department officials said. There were 89 new deaths from the virus for a total of 3,761.



The state currently has 1,713 people hospitalized from the virus, 79 more than on Tuesday.

There have been 259,438 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.955 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 41,003 cases, up 270; 603 deaths, up 10



Davidson County: 36,414 cases, up 476; 374 deaths, up 5



Knox County: 15,088 cases, up 168; 108 deaths, up 3

Bledsoe County: 1,089 cases, up 6; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 4,122 cases, up 49; 27 deaths



Grundy County: 651 cases, up 3; 15 deaths



Marion County: 932 cases, up 4; 15 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 395 cases, up 7; 8 deaths



Polk County: 575 cases, up 6; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,315 cases, up 19; 28 deaths, up 3

Sequatchie County: 425 cases, up 6; 5 deaths