State Supreme Court Again Suspends Jury Trials; Says Some Attorneys, Litigants With COVID Have Come To Court

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The Tennessee Supreme Court has put down a new order that again suspends jury trials until at least Jan. 31.

The court cited a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and said it had learned that some attorneys and litigants with the deadly virus had appeared in open court.

The order says court proceedings should be handled through such means as video conferencing as much as possible.

A requirement that all who enter the courthouse wear a face covering remains in effect. 

The order says:

On March 13, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court declared a state of emergency for the Judicial Branch of Tennessee government and activated a Continuity of Operations Plan for the courts of Tennessee. See Tenn. Const. Art. VI, § 1; Tenn. Code Ann. §§ 16-3-501 to 16-3-504 (2009); Moore-Pennoyer v. State, 515 S.W.3d 271, 276-77 (Tenn. 2017); Tenn. Sup. Ct. R. 49. This state of emergency constitutes a “disaster” for purposes of Tenn. Sup. Ct. R. 49 and Tenn. Code Ann. § 28-1-116.

On March 25, 2020, the Tennessee Supreme Court continued the suspension of in person court proceedings and the extension of deadlines. On April 24, 2020, the Court modified the suspension of in-person court proceedings and extended deadlines. Under the Court’s April 24, 2020 order, the Court reviewed and approved comprehensive written plans received from the judicial districts in Tennessee to gradually begin the conduct of in-person court proceedings. On May 26, 2020, the Court extended the state of emergency, but eased the restrictions on in-person court proceedings, including the lifting of the suspension of jury trials, subject to certain enumerated requirements. On July 9, 2020, the Court ordered the mandatory use of face coverings.

In light of the recent significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, particularly in the rural areas of the State, and the Court’s receipt of a number of reports of instances of failure to comply with the approved comprehensive written plans of judicial districts by judges, attorneys, and litigants, including in some instances the appearance in open court of attorneys and litigants who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Court considers it necessary to take additional steps to protect all participants in the judicial system and the public at large. As a result, the Court orders:

1) The suspension of all jury trials from November 23, 2020, through January 31, 2021, subject only to exceptions which may be granted by the Chief Justice on a case-by-case basis. 11/17/2020 2

2) The previously approved comprehensive written plans of the respective judicial districts continue in full force and effect.

3) The Court’s July 9, 2020 mandatory face coverings order remains in full force and effect and continues to apply to all persons who enter the courthouse for court-related business.

4) As required by the previous orders of this Court and by the approved comprehensive written plans of judicial districts, all court matters should be conducted by means such as video conferencing and telephonic conferences, if possible, as an alternative to in-court proceedings. The Court also reemphasizes that all in-court proceedings should be scheduled and conducted in a manner to minimize wait-time in courthouse hallways.

5) Judges and attorneys have an ethical obligation to strictly adhere to the approved comprehensive written plans of judicial districts and to the provisions of all applicable orders of this Court related to COVID-19.

6) No participant in a proceeding, including judges, lawyers, parties, witnesses, clerks and court officers, shall appear in court or in a court-related proceeding, including a deposition, who has tested positive for COVID-19 until the participant has strictly complied with the requirements of the Centers for Disease Control regarding isolation of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

7) This order applies statewide to all courts and court clerks’ offices except administrative courts within the Executive Branch and federal courts and federal court clerks’ offices located in Tennessee.

Under the terms of this order, the courts of Tennessee remain open, consistent with the Judicial Branch’s obligation to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19. Judges should work with local law enforcement and other county officials to ensure that, to the extent possible, courthouses remain accessible to carry out essential constitutional functions and time-sensitive proceedings.

Except as otherwise provided herein, the provisions of the Court’s May 26, 2020 and July 9, 2020 orders shall continue to govern, and the provisions of this order shall remain in effect until further order of this Court.

This order is intended to be interpreted broadly for protection of the public from risks associated with COVID-19.


November 18, 2020

Health Department Offers Free 1-Day Flu Vaccination Clinic On Thursday Afternoon

November 18, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 17, 2020

Authorities Capture Man Long Sought By Law Enforcement In Rhea County


The Hamilton County Health Department will be offering a free, drive-through one-day flu vaccination clinic while supplies last: The clinic will be on Thursday, from 12–5 p.m. at the Alstom

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD 30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND

Detectives from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. tracked a wanted fugitive to a location in the Morgantown Community



Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living

Roy Exum: Mental Health Is Urgent

I'll admit it; I don't know if the claims of election fraud are going anywhere. I am satisfied that the majority of clear-headed Americans know that in a nation where we have 331.7 million people, the fact 6.4 million are incarcerated – that's 665 per every 100,000 of us – assures us we've got law-breakers of every stripe. Politics is one of America's roughest rivers and there are

More Honors For Former Bradley Central Standout Rhyne Howard

Another hour, another preseason honor for University of Kentucky women's basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who has been named the Southeastern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches. Howard was also named to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while the Wildcats were tabbed to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, Howard was named

UTC Women Cancel First Two Basketball Games Due To Covid-19 Positives

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball program has paused team activity due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. As a result of the two-week quarantine and isolation for a number of student-athletes, the first two games of the 2020-21 season are canceled. This includes the Nov. 29 home opener against Tennessee Tech. Fans who purchased tickets


