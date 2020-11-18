Blood Assurance Issues Critical Appeal For Blood Donors Due To Blood Drive Cancellations

Blood Assurance is asking all eligible blood donors in the community to give to ensure they are prepared to meet the needs of area hospitals this holiday season. Many drives have been canceled over the last two weeks and blood drives account for about 40% of collections. Donors are being highly encouraged to visit Blood Assurance centers to help with the blood supply. The need for blood never stops and Thanksgiving brings less donors and higher usage in Blood Assurance’s service area.

“Preparing for higher usage around the holiday is essential, and with many of our drives canceling this week, we need donors to visit other drives and donor centers now,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “If you have ever thought about giving blood or you are an eligible donor we hope you will consider giving now for area patients in need.”

Blood banks all over the country have seen a decline in donations while usage is back to normal. A nationwide blood shortage is limiting Blood Assurance’s ability to supplement its inventory. When Blood Assurance experiences a shortage, they can typically call on other blood centers for help. During this time, however, help is very limited due to the nationwide struggle among blood banks. With extra traveling around Thanksgiving this usage is expected to increase while donations will decrease which is why Blood Assurance needs donors now.

Blood Assurance is holding a “Thanks for Giving” event at its downtown Chattanooga center on Thursday, staying open until 10 p.m. in order to give more donors a chance to donate. They will be giving away one $50 Butterball coupon every hour and will have a grand prize at noon where one donor will win a sampler basket from The Bread Basket. The Butterball coupons can be redeemed anywhere that sells groceries for $50 worth of food products. To make an appointment, visit www.bloodassurance.org/givechatt

Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance. Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.