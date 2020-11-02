Interesting Local Races To Be Decided By Voters On Tuesday

It's not just the presidential contest. Some interesting local races will be decided by voters on Tuesday.

Chief of those may be in little Walden, where Lee Davis and Bill Trohanis have waged a fierce battle for mayor. Mr. Trohanis is the current mayor and Mr. Davis has served as vice mayor of the three-member board.

The two earlier differed over the development of the former Lines Orchids property.

Kristin M. Allen, Colin Johnson and Lizzy Schmidt are running for a seat on the board. Sarah McKenzie is an incumbent.

For Signal Mountain Council, there are four candidates and three openings. Cheryl Graham is the only incumbent on the ballot. Amy Speek recently moved away, and Vice Mayor Bill Lusk is not running again. Others seeking posts are Vicki Anderson, Andrew Gardner and Charles Poss.

At Lakesite there are five candidates and three seats open. Mayor David Howell, Curtis L. Jones and Bill Neighbors are incumbents seeking new terms. Also running are Bobby Bishop and Valerie J. Boddy.