Interesting Local Races To Be Decided By Voters On Tuesday

It's not just the presidential contest. Some interesting local races will be decided by voters on Tuesday.
Chief of those may be in little Walden, where Lee Davis and Bill Trohanis have waged a fierce battle for mayor. Mr. Trohanis is the current mayor and Mr. Davis has served as vice mayor of the three-member board.
The two earlier differed over the development of the former Lines Orchids property.
Kristin M. Allen, Colin Johnson and Lizzy Schmidt are running for a seat on the board. Sarah McKenzie is an incumbent.
For Signal Mountain Council, there are four candidates and three openings. Cheryl Graham is the only incumbent on the ballot. Amy Speek recently moved away, and Vice Mayor Bill Lusk is not running again. Others seeking posts are Vicki Anderson, Andrew Gardner and Charles Poss.
At Lakesite there are five candidates and three seats open. Mayor David Howell, Curtis L. Jones and Bill Neighbors are incumbents seeking new terms. Also running are Bobby Bishop and Valerie J. Boddy.
At Soddy Daisy, there are three commission seats open and five candidates. Mayor Gene-o Shipley and Commissioner Max Lowe are running again. Also on the ballot are Jim Coleman, Steve Everett and Billy Murray. Longtime Commissioner Jim Adams died recently.
The East Ridge election features six candidates for council seats and only two openings. Esther Helton, who is also a state representative, and Andrea "Aundie" Witt are incumbents. Former Councilman Denny Manning is seeking a come-back. Also running are Jeff Ezell, Robert E. Gilreath, Jr. and David Tyler.
The Collegedale Commission contest features seven candidates and three seats available. Mayor Katie Lamb and Vice Mayor Tim Johnson are running again as is Commissioner Debbie Baker. Challengers include Alexander Brown, Johnnie Hoskins, Matthew Sadler and Christopher Twombley.
There are rivalries for each of the Red Bank Commission seats open. Former Mayor Eddie Pierce went off the panel after moving out of the city. Ruth Jeno then became mayor.
Commissioner At Large - Rick Causer and Pete Phillips
Commissioner, District 1 - Hollie Berry and incumbent Tyler Howell
Commissioner, District 2 - Bill Cannon, Stefanie Dalton and Mitchell Meek.
Ms. Berry and Ms. Dalton ran as a "team."