PHOTOS: 2020 EPB Holiday Windows

November 26, 2020
The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 352,376 on Thursday with 4,404 new cases. There have been 53 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,519, said state Health Department officials. ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 26 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,716.
There were 2,946 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
(click for more)
The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 352,376 on Thursday with 4,404 new cases. There have been 53 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,519, said state Health Department officials.
The state currently has 2,178 people hospitalized from the virus, 5 less than on Wednesday.
There have been 312,885 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 26 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,716.
There were 2,946 new cases as that total reached 413,909 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 34,587, up 174 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,997 cases, up 25; 29 deaths; ... (click for more)
A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year.
I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)
For the life of me, I can’t remember when it started but back in the ‘70s, I began devoting my sports column on Thanksgiving Day to off-the-wall stuff of which I was truly and genuinely thankful. Back then I would go to from “76 reasons”, then “77 Reasons”, and then “78 reasons” with every new year. We climbed through 80’s, and the 90’s and it became a tradition. By then it had ... (click for more)
Here it is Thanksgiving 2020 and time to reflect on those things for which I am most thankful. With the year we’ve had it has sometimes been tough to even think about giving thanks, but on reflection I believe we will all find people and events we should thank the Lord above for bringing our way.
One thing I am grateful for this year are good memories that make me laugh. One ... (click for more)
The big news from downtown Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon came from McKenzie Arena where a college basketball game was actually played.
Yes, it was the season and home opener for the Chattanooga Mocs as they rolled past the Lander Bearcats by a 99-63 final.
Bellarmine had been Chattanooga’s original season-opening opponent, but had to cancel because of Covid-19 issues. The ... (click for more)