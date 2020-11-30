 Monday, November 30, 2020 39.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

COVID-19 Plan Announced For Homeless Warming Shelter

Monday, November 30, 2020

The cold weather shelter will open tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. at the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition will provide rapid COVID-19 tests for those who are seeking shelter. If someone tests positive, they will be sent to the Salvation Army.

Executive Director of the Homeless Coalition Wendy Winters said,  "We are expecting dangerously cold temperatures tonight and it will be wet. Please don't be afraid to come in. We will also offer rapid COVID-19 testing. Anyone in need of shelter can text "winter shelter" to 97779 to subscribe to updates on when the warming shelter will open."

The city has more than 600 people facing homelessness on the streets on any given night, and the warming shelter averages about 90 people per night during the winter months. This year, COVID-19 response funding allowed the Homeless Coalition to buy a barrier that will separate everyone while sleeping. Additionally, if someone is at higher risk for COVID-19, they will be housed in a non- congregate hotel shelter, reducing the congregate shelter by at least a third. Since March, Executive Director Wendy Winters says her team has held weekly COVID-19 response planning meetings with local partners. “Our main goal is to get through this winter without a significant COVID or flu outbreak in the homeless population. Of course, the best way to prevent spreading the virus is to house people. We hope to strategically use COVID response dollars to end homelessness for at least a few subpopulations,”said Winters. They are looking for compassionate property owners willing to rent to low-income, homeless individuals with incentives and client support services that are available.

No one in need of shelter will be turned away. If an organization is interested in serving as an overflow site, or landlords are interested in partnering with the coalition, they should make contact through homelesscoalition.org The Chattanooga Community Kitchen is also accepting donations ahead of the shelter's opening. Coats, hand warmers, socks, underwear, gloves and hats can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 727 E. 11th St.


Georgia Has No New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,535 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total remains at 8,778. There were 1,535 new cases as that total reached 422,133 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 34,824, up 42 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,062 cases, up 8; 29 deaths; ... (click for more)

COVID-19 Plan Announced For Homeless Warming Shelter

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Facts - Deer & Trees

On Saturday deer season opens in Tennessee, and just as predictably as Tuesday will be the first day of December, the tree huggers will soon come running, clutching their “Bambi” books and bashing – if you please – the best conservationists among us. Those who hunt, and, yes, there is an undeniable thrill to the sport, do more for nature’s balance and the good of the land than any ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Impressive In 40-Point Rout Of Western Kentucky

Kellie Harper expected one of two teams to show up for Tennessee’s women’s basketball opener on Saturday. The Lady Vols coach anticipated a squad that was going to be either too tentative or one that was overly aggressive. She got some of first version at the outset before UT found a better gear in routing Western Kentucky 87-47 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols were ... (click for more)

Owens Scarfs Up Loftovers Notching His 20th Victory; McCarter And Brooks Double Up With Back-To-Back Wins

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn., scarfed up the leftovers Saturday at 411 Motor Speedway outside Gatlinburg, devouring the $5,000 prize for the Iron-man series finale. The 5th annual "Leftovers" event at the 3/8's mile Mitch McCarter family facility drew an amazing series record of 52 Super Late Model entries that saw "The O-Show" notch his 20th victory of the season. Owens' racing ... (click for more)


