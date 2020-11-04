 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Skiles Charged After He Is Found Working On Stolen Chevy Sonic On Arlen Way

Alvin Lee Skiles
Alvin Lee Skiles

On Monday, law enforcement responded to a possible stolen vehicle call on Arlen Way and wound up making an arrest.

Police arrived to the area and observed a man later identified as Alvin Lee Skiles, 49, wearing camo pants, a camo jacket, and working on a white Chevy Sonic.

Police said this car matched the description of the stolen vehicle, and police said Onstar had turned the vehicle off so it would not start. Police then detained Skiles and began to question him.

Police said Skiles told them a woman named Christy Parker was the one who brought him the vehicle, but she was not on-scene at the time. As this was happening, police were able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen out of Athens, and the true owner was notified and picked up his vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, police said they found the car’s keys in Skiles' jacket pocket. Skiles was taken into custody and faces a charge of theft of property over $10,000.

Police also took out a warrant for Ms. Parker.


Walker County Fire Rescue Officials Urge Public To Take Precautions Following 9 Recent Fires

Tucker Arrested After Woman Says He "Shot Up" Her House With Her 4 Children In Front Yard

Walker County Fire Rescue Officials Urge Public To Take Precautions Following 9 Recent Fires

Walker County Fire Rescue officials issued a reminder to the community to take cold weather precautions following nine fires over the past week. The latest fire occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at a house on West 8 th Street in Chickamauga. Fire investigators say an accidental fire started in the attic of the 103-year old home. A 13-year old boy who was home at the ... (click for more)

Tucker Arrested After Woman Says He "Shot Up" Her House With Her 4 Children In Front Yard

The suspect in a shooting that police said endangered the lives of four children is now in custody. Police responded to a shots fired call on Chandler Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement spoke to the victim, who said Larry Tucker, 23, drove by her residence and “shot her house up.” The woman said she was inside the house and her four children were in the front yard. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Elections And Hope In 2020

When I am discouraged, I often find myself listening to the U2 channel. The depth of their lyrics often encourages me. I seek inspiration from many sources, and in a world that searches for hope, U2 rarely fails to deliver the possibility of a better day. Too many people have grown numb to the hatred in the world. When I write, often I want to touch emotions and stir your soul. ... (click for more)

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


