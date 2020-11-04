Skiles Charged After He Is Found Working On Stolen Chevy Sonic On Arlen Way

On Monday, law enforcement responded to a possible stolen vehicle call on Arlen Way and wound up making an arrest.

Police arrived to the area and observed a man later identified as Alvin Lee Skiles, 49, wearing camo pants, a camo jacket, and working on a white Chevy Sonic.

Police said this car matched the description of the stolen vehicle, and police said Onstar had turned the vehicle off so it would not start. Police then detained Skiles and began to question him.

Police said Skiles told them a woman named Christy Parker was the one who brought him the vehicle, but she was not on-scene at the time. As this was happening, police were able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen out of Athens, and the true owner was notified and picked up his vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, police said they found the car’s keys in Skiles' jacket pocket. Skiles was taken into custody and faces a charge of theft of property over $10,000.

Police also took out a warrant for Ms. Parker.

