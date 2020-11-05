Building On Grider Way Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon

Extra manpower had to be called to the scene of a fire the Chattanooga Fire Department worked off of Shallowford Road on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:16 p.m. with reports of a burning structure on Grider Way, near Grace Baptist Academy.

Quint 21 was first on the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building, but they were informed that everyone was out of the structure.

Flames spread through the attic area and quickly tore through the rest of the house. Visibility was very poor as an interior attack was launched.

More crews responded to the fire due to the size of the structure. Firefighters took turns rotating in and out as they fought the fire in an effort to prevent heat exhaustion.

The roof was ventilated to aid in visibility. Crews continued battling the blaze and it was marked under control at 2:20 p.m. Companies remained on scene to make sure everything was fully extinguished.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

Quint 6, Quint 7, Squad 7, Quint 8, Quint 21, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Ladder 19, Engine 4, Car 44, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, HCEMS, EPB, CFD Supply, CPD, CFD Investigations, and Chattanooga-Hamilton Rescue’s Support Services Unit responded.