3 Men Arrested For Burglarizing Bradley County Vape Shop And Warehouse

Three Bradley County men have been taken into custody on burglary charges after burglarizing a local vape shop and nearby warehouse.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Bradley County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, they located a broken window on the front of side of the business.

An investigation was conducted by BCSO property crime detectives, during which, video surveillance of the building was retrieved. Surveillance footage led to the identification of possible suspects and their vehicle. It was determined that a warehouse behind the vape shop had also been burglarized.

Shortly afterward, the suspects returned to the scene of the crime in a different vehicle, at which time, they were detained. Additional evidence was collected from the vehicle, further incriminating the arrested suspects.

Kaleb Brown, Nichols Cooper and Matthew Pemberton have been charge with two counts of burglary.