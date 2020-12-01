New City Office Of Community Resilience Planned By Mayor Berke May Have Stalled Out

A new city Office of Community Resilience announced by Mayor Andy Berke in the midst of community protests over the summer may have stalled out.

He said at the time of the June announcement that he would appoint an advisory board later in the month. He said it would help with selection of an executive director.

The advisory board is just now getting to the City Council, which has expressed no hurry to proceed.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said only three months remains in the Berke term and the decision should be left to the next mayor.

Councilman Darrin Ledford also said he was in no hurry to proceed.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell said if action was to be taken there should be a committee meeting first.

The office was to deal with such issues as social work, recidivism reduction, support for justice-involved youth, neighborhood-based planning and independent budget analysis.