Hamilton County School officials said 145 students and 71 employees now have COVID-19

Another 110 staff members are awaiting test results.

Among students, there are 1,456 active close contacts.

With employees, it is 124 active close contacts.

The county schools recently shifted to a hybrid plan after several months of all in-person schooling.

School officials are to announce at the start of the holiday period the plan for holding school after the first of the year.