Erlanger Adjusts Visitation Policy For All Its Hospitals

Erlanger Health System announced changes to the visitation policy "in an effort to curb community spread and protect staff, patients, and the community at large."

Beginning tomorrow (Saturday), Erlanger will not allow visitors at all Erlanger hospitals, with limited exceptions.

The visitation policy for end-of-life, Obstetrics, NICU, and Children’s Hospital at Erlanger will remain unchanged. Limited exceptions on a case-by-case basis will be accepted.

Officials said, "The decision to limit visitors was made after careful consideration of the changing situation with COVID-19 and the rapid community spread. Erlanger officials will continuously monitor this situation and make changes as needed."

For more information and the current visitation policy, visit Erlanger.org/coronavirus. 


Earl Freudenberg: I Miss Those Coffee Breaks With Coach Weathers At The Southern Restaurant

Many tributes will be written about Legendary Coach Tom Weathers in the next few days after he died Wednesday. I knew the coach off the football field. He came to Kirkman in the mid 60’s while I was in high school and impressed both the faculty and students. I didn't know it for a long time but the coach was a regular listener to my morning show on WDOD. He called me one day ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Take The Vaccine

There are an estimated 145.9 million people who live in the Russian Federation and almost that many comrades who view the Politburo with a wary eye. So, when COVID vaccines became available in the Soviet Union earlier this week it wasn’t a huge surprise to learn only about 25 percent were willing to take it. Now the bottom has fallen out with this late-arriving postscript from the ... (click for more)

Lady Mocs Get First Win Of Season Against Tenn. Tech

Friday’s non-conference basketball game between Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs and the Tennessee Tech Lady Eagles didn’t exactly start out like the home folks would have liked, but unlike the first two games of the season, the Lady Mocs were able to turn things around. And now they have their first victory of the year with a 76-65 win at McKenzie Arena. The celebration won’t last ... (click for more)

UTC Women Host Tennessee Tech Friday Afternoon

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team will host Tennessee Tech at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at the McKenzie Arena. The game was postponed from November 29 due to COVID-19 issues. The Mocs and the Golden Eagles have not met on the court since 2005 at the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Tournament at the Thomas and Mack Center. This will be the 24th meeting ... (click for more)


