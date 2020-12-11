Erlanger Adjusts Visitation Policy For All Its Hospitals

Erlanger Health System announced changes to the visitation policy "in an effort to curb community spread and protect staff, patients, and the community at large."

Beginning tomorrow (Saturday), Erlanger will not allow visitors at all Erlanger hospitals, with limited exceptions.

The visitation policy for end-of-life, Obstetrics, NICU, and Children’s Hospital at Erlanger will remain unchanged. Limited exceptions on a case-by-case basis will be accepted.

Officials said, "The decision to limit visitors was made after careful consideration of the changing situation with COVID-19 and the rapid community spread. Erlanger officials will continuously monitor this situation and make changes as needed."

For more information and the current visitation policy, visit Erlanger.org/coronavirus.

