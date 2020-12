Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, JIMMY EDWARD

7716 HANSLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

---

BEENE III, KENNETH ROBERT

3104 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BIRT, ANTONIO

2911 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BONDS, DOMINIQUE LATRELL

3809 WOODBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062770

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRADY, GIDGET LAWANL

2113 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

CARDENAS, JUAN

3512 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DAVIS, IVIN DEREESE

3813 WOODBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL

3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH OF RESALE

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

---

FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA R

9847 SR 68 TEN MILE, 37880

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

---

GASS, ZACHARY RANDELL

1784 MURPHY HOLLOW ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GIBBS, AUTRY FAY

HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 37210

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GORDON, KIANTE

2016 24TH AVE NASHVILLE, 37208

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GRUNDY, YOSISH ABDI

2804 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073304

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HAWK, MELANIE DAWN

1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HUDSON, AMAYA M

1421 CLOVERDALE CIR APT 610 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

HUNTER, WILLIE JAMES

437 ROBERTS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

JACKSON, BRITTNEY NICOLE

1247 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JACKSON, CHANDON MONICE

1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOHNSON, TAQUAN C

4915 N WIND DR HARRSION, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

JONES, GAMYA LASHAI

3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

LONG, KEVIN T

2912 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063929

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

MARQUEZ-AZPEITIA, HECTOR ALEXIS

3897 GUSTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

MCCOY, QUENTIN DAKOTA

6501 HIDEAWAY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE

2001 S LIVELY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MORA, DAVID R

305 KATE STREET MADISON, 37115

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MOSES, LAURA M

1340 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ESCAPE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN

1305 VILLGE OAK NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

HARASSMENT

---

NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN

920 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

NICHOLSON, JEREMICHAEL

1207 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

NOBLES, CHARLES WILBUR

3249 CALHOUN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

NOLASCO GERONIMO, RUDY OSIEL

1660 SW 38TH AVE FT LAUDERDALE,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

PERRY, CODY MICHAEL

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1502 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

PLEMONS, JOHNNY WAYNE

3932 PATTON TOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE FLOYD COUNTY

---

PRIEST, MICHAEL

78 JUANITA ST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ROUSON, TARRAIL

14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

SANDERS, JOHNNY LEE

2303 NIMITZ CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

SNEED, HEATHER NICOLE

8857 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SPARKS, CALVIN TIMOTHY1104 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SU---STAMPER, CORCHEA DANYELL2408 TUNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE ASSAULT---VAIL, JANET L8158 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VINES, YVONNE MARSHELL900 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374011409Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN113 CALIFORNIA AVE REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WITHEROW, KENDALL RHEA6101 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212926Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYEVADING ARRESTDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT UNDER $1,000ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD55 CHURCH STREET RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---WOODS, ALEXIS JENISE2304 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)