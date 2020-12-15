Mayor Candidate Tim Kelly Sells Kelly Subaru To Crown Automotive Group

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly on Tuesday announced the sale of the Kelly Subaru dealership to Crown Automotive Group. The Kelly dealerships have been a fixture in Chattanooga’s Westside for the past 49 years.

Subaru will remain in its current location, and Tim Kelly will retain ownership of the properties.

Jim Myers, president of Crown Automotive Group, said, "Both companies share a philosophy of great customer service, an unwavering commitment to community support, and representation of high quality brands.

“As we began to consider this purchase, we liked the management, staff and market approach Tim applied at the dealership. Subaru enjoys a very strong reputation and Tim and his team have done a great job in building customer trust and confidence. We look forward to continuing that legacy and the growth of this dealership as an important part of our award-winning dealership group.”

Established in 1969, Crown Automotive Group has 21 dealerships and represents 35 franchise points in Florida, Ohio and Tennessee. The company has over 1,100 employees.



Gerrick Wilkins from Dealer Support Network, which served as the Buyer’s Broker representative on the transaction, said, “We’re thrilled for Tim and excited for what the future holds for Crown Automotive Group. We were honored to assist in making this transaction occur,” said Gerrick Wilkins from Dealer Support Network.

Kelly officials said the transition would be "seamless. Other than changing our signage, the product, the team and the experience will remain the same.”

Tim Kelly said, “This has been a special chapter in my life, and I appreciate the support and the experiences we’ve shared here at Kelly Subaru. I am very proud of the team we’ve built, the sales records we’ve set, and the customers we’ve made happy. As I continue to move toward a chapter of public service, one of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned is applying business principles that promote accountability, commitment to excellence and integrity in every transaction.”

His dealerships have generated in excess of $36 million in state and local sales taxes over the last 20 years alone, and donated over $1 million to local charities, it was stated.

Kelly Subaru was recently honored for these attributes when they were named “Torch Award” winners by the Better Business Bureau of Chattanooga.

Mr. Kelly said, “I look forward to becoming a customer of Crown Subaru and having the same customer service experiences that our team has provided to others.”