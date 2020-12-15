 Wednesday, December 16, 2020 47.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Mayor Candidate Tim Kelly Sells Kelly Subaru To Crown Automotive Group

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly on Tuesday announced the sale of the Kelly Subaru dealership to Crown Automotive Group. The Kelly dealerships have been a fixture in Chattanooga’s Westside for the past 49 years.

Subaru will remain in its current location, and Tim Kelly will retain ownership of the properties.

Jim Myers, president of Crown Automotive Group, said, "Both companies share a philosophy of great customer service, an unwavering commitment to community support, and representation of high quality brands.

“As we began to consider this purchase, we liked the management, staff and market approach Tim applied at the dealership.  Subaru enjoys a very strong reputation and Tim and his team have done a great job in building customer trust and confidence.  We look forward to continuing that legacy and the growth of this dealership as an important part of our award-winning dealership group.”

Established in 1969, Crown Automotive Group has 21 dealerships and represents 35 franchise points in Florida, Ohio and Tennessee.  The company has over 1,100 employees.

Gerrick Wilkins from Dealer Support Network, which served as the Buyer’s Broker representative on the transaction, said, “We’re thrilled for Tim and excited for what the future holds for Crown Automotive Group.  We were honored to assist in making this transaction occur,” said Gerrick Wilkins from Dealer Support Network.    

Kelly officials said the transition would be "seamless. Other than changing our signage, the product, the team and the experience will remain the same.”

Tim Kelly said, “This has been a special chapter in my life, and I appreciate the support and the experiences we’ve shared here at Kelly Subaru.  I am very proud of the team we’ve built, the sales records we’ve set, and the customers we’ve made happy.  As I continue to move toward a chapter of public service, one of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned is applying business principles that promote accountability, commitment to excellence and integrity in every transaction.” 

His dealerships have generated in excess of $36 million in state and local sales taxes over the last 20 years alone, and donated over $1 million to local charities, it was stated.

Kelly Subaru was recently honored for these attributes when they were named “Torch Award” winners by the Better Business Bureau of Chattanooga.

Mr. Kelly said, “I look forward to becoming a customer of Crown Subaru and having the same customer service experiences that our team has provided to others.”


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GARREN L HOMELESS WHITWELL, 373976358 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR ---

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler made her second campaign appearance in less than a month in the Northwest Georgia on Tuesday afternoon. The Republican candidate spoke to around 100 supporters

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,250. There were 4,812 new cases, as that total reached



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GARREN L HOMELESS WHITWELL, 373976358 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR --- ARMOUR, CHRISTOPHER 1719 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD JOHNSON CITY, 37604 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler made her second campaign appearance in less than a month in the Northwest Georgia on Tuesday afternoon. The Republican candidate spoke to around 100 supporters gathered at the Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe. During her visit it was evident she was focused on the task at hand, deftly side-stepping several questions about the results of

A Fond Farewell To The Flatiron Deli

Like many Chattanoogans, I have a "go-to" restaurant. With a "go-to" sandwich. Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece. Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door. For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not

Roy Exum: The ‘Bonus’ Question

There is no question in my mind that the Erlanger Hospital Board of Trustees – individually – are fine people. I know five of the 10 personally and have great respect for another two or three I've heard about. Yet we are told that sometime Thursday the hospital board will vote to award President and CEO Will Jackson a $50,000 bonus and I am convinced this is wrong. Understand, I

Walker Hits Game Winner In UTC Women's Win Over Austin Peay

Chattanooga freshman Anna Walker is quickly putting her mark on the Mocs' program, banking in a shot as time ran out to give UTC a 65-64 win over Austin Peay at the Winfield Dunn Center Tuesday night. UTC improves to 2-3 overall and Austin Peay evens its record at 2-2. "I am proud of several people for stepping up," Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. "That group that

Senators David Perdue And Kelly Loeffler In Opposition To Renaming Atlanta Braves

Following Cleveland's decision to rename the Indians baseball team, U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said they oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves: "We adamantly oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves, one of our state's most storied and successful sports franchises. Not only are the Braves a Georgia institution — with a history spanning 54


