Dalton Man Armed With “Airsoft” Gun Arrested After Robbery Attempt

Steven Pizarro, 21, was arrested Thursday morning after attempting to rob a Dalton store using an airsoft pistol. Pizarro was taken into custody without incident and charged with armed robbery and three counts of aggravated assault.

The incident happened at the Rose’s Discount store located at 1205 N. Glenwood Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses said that Pizarro walked into the store and produced the airsoft pistol and demanded money from the store clerk. Employees from the store called 911 and officers from the Dalton Police Department responded to the scene. When confronted by DPD officers, Pizarro dropped his airsoft gun and was arrested.



This incident is still being investigated and further charges against Pizarro are possible.

