Dr. Bryan Johnson Named National Superintendent Of The Year Finalist

Dr. Bryan Johnson
Dr. Bryan Johnson

The School Superintendents Association (AASA) on Friday announced Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, is a finalist for 2021 National Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Johnson is one of only four superintendents across the United States to be named a finalist.

 

AASA is a professional organization that serves more than 13,000 educational leaders and recognizes the talent as well as vision of public school leaders annually through its National Superintendent of the Year program.

The selection criteria for the award includes learning leadership, communication, professionalism, and community involvement. 

 

Earlier this year, Dr. Johnson was selected as 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS), and went on to represent Tennessee in AASA’s national program. 

 

“I am honored to be considered for National Superintendent of the Year,” said Dr. Johnson. “This recognition isn’t about my work but about the collective work of our amazing school board, teachers, staff, parents and community, who have all been laser-focused on serving children. Despite the overwhelming obstacles presented by the global pandemic, our team hasn’t wavered from its commitment to educational excellence, and I’m grateful to serve alongside these heroes.”

 

The final interviews and press conference for National Superintendent of the Year will take place on Jan. 8, 2021. The winner will be announced at the Virtual National Conference on Education on Feb. 18, 2021.


Dr. Bryan Johnson Named National Superintendent Of The Year Finalist

