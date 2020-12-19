Hamilton County Has 292 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Hamilton County reported 292 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 25,108.
There was one more death from the virus in the county reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 233.
Police spoke with a man who said that morning he left his Ruger 380 at the Huddle House on Brainerd Road. The man said when he realized what he had done, he returned to recover it. He said the ... (click for more)
QT and Linda Morphis have displayed their Christmas lights for 20 years on Edward Terrace Drive in East Ridge. (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 40 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,435.
There were 4,298 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)
Police spoke with a man who said that morning he left his Ruger 380 at the Huddle House on Brainerd Road. The man said when he realized what he had done, he returned to recover it. He said the weapon was not to be found. He checked with the employees there and they told him it had not been seen. Police entered the weapon as stolen.
* * *
Police spoke with a woman at Rivermont ... (click for more)
Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring.
The endless stream of ever-changing information.
The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns.
The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year.
The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)
About halfway into the process of getting this week’s edition of “The Saturday Funnies” assembled, I had the stark realization that this would be the last before Christmas morning, so you’ll see a few more videos than normal because this is my favorite holiday. I’ve included some of the music that makes me cry because they touch my soul, like one from Vince Gill and his daughter ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 62-45 Friday afternoon to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in non-conference action. The Mocs drop to 2-4 overall and EKU improves to 3-2 with its third straight win.
Eboni Williams led Chattanooga from the floor for the third time this season with 14 points and was one rebounds shy of a double-double with ... (click for more)
Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)