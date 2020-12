Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, CURTIS EDWIN

8334 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

----

BEAN, AMY M

727 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

BOWLING, ALODIE BROOKE

3830 FRIENDSHIP ROAD ARAB, 35016

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

BROWN, CAROLYN MARIE

1016 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

COLE, DAVID

1174 TELLICO STREET SOUTH MADISONVILLE, 37354

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN

718 CUMBERLAND AVE ATHENS, 37400

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

----

DICKERSON, MARQUEL RASHAWN

2705 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

----

GREEN, DEQUAN MALIK

1809 Jackson St Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

GRIFFIN, JACKOBIA QUAILESHA

2605 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

----

HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

HILL, JAMES TABOR

2818 OAK LEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

HILL, JAYLON LEBRON

4518 HIXSON PIKE APT H8 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FIRST DEGREE MURDER (ATTEMPTED)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

----

JERNIGAN, JOHN MICHAEL

2626 MOWBRARY PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

KENNEDY, RODERICK LAMONT

445 LULLWATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

KESTERSON, TIFFANY RENEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

----

KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE

1603 Bradt St Chattanooga, 374063008

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

LEE, MICHAEL LEBRON

5584 JEWEL RD APT 120 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

LEMONS, JON P

179 COUNTY RD 422 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOT

9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT (FETUS)

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS

6574 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

MORGAN, DUSTIN LORN

621 MEMORIAL DR APT 2407 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METHAMPHETAMINE)

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTYANYL0

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN

4956 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434256

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)

----

PADGETT, ROBERT ALLEN

3936 CHEROKEE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

----

ROBERTSON, CINDY RENEE

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

SMITH, HEATHER E

1266 SWANN ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

----

STEPHENS, CHRISTA A

308 NELSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

SUMMERVILLE, KYVONDA MICHELLE

7116 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211097

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

TRUEITT, WILLIE JAMES

1920 GUNBARREL RD APT #1711 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

TURNER, BOBBY RAY

1623 WILSON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

----

WATTS, MARK ANTHONY

3607 CUMMING HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

----

WOOD, HAILEY ALLISON

1300 WALNUT GROVE ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

THEFT UNDER $1000

RESISTING STOP FRISK HALT ARREST