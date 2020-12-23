HCSO Personnel Begin To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

The Hamilton County Health Department has allocated a limited number of its initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to be available to local law enforcement and first responders, including the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office."We are currently in the process of issuing vouchers to our personnel who wish to receive the vaccine," officials said. "Moving forward, the HCSO will continue to work with our partners at the Hamilton County Health Department to ensure all our personnel who wish to receive the vaccine have an opportunity to do so as additional vaccine allocations become available."