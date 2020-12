Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, BARRY MALONE

2003 EAST 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITITING MANUFACTURE OF M

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH UNDER 2

-----

ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR

4207 MICHIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

ARNOLD, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

4912 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112501

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

BROWN, DAQUARRIUS ARMONE

1606 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045142

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

BURGLARY

-----

COX, AMANDA PAIGE

1903 RIVERWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

-----

CROSSNO, STACEY LYNN

124 ALEXIAN WAY NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE

6735 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

-----

DAVIS, TERRY LEE

9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)-----DIETZ, ERIC TOMAS428 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT-----EBNETER, WAYNE FRANKLIN3266 SWEETWATER BAJA RD SWEETWATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----ECHOLS, DAVID MAURICE6218 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT ( CONTEMP OF COURT)-----FARLETT, LAUREN ELIZABETH4014 BREAKWATER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY-----FERGUSON, MYRA112 N.PARKDALE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----GRAHAM, MARQUISE LEBRON2558 EAST LAKE COURTS APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000-----GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY1905 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----GREEN, JUSTIN A2444 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDING-----HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW15230 SLABTOWN ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRABooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----HAZEL, STEPHEN MICHAEL3421 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----HENDERSON, COURTLUND SEALS352 DERBY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----HOUSLEY, CRUZ ALLAN757 SMITH LINER ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)-----JONES, LYNN A1402 CLOVERDALE DRIVE HIXSON, 373430000Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----KINAMORE, TORENA LEENELL404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111908Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----LODEN, MICHAEL LYNN126 SHORT ST SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----LOPEZ-MORALES, NOE ELIAS3108 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE-----LOVELESS, ANN MARIE713 NORTHBROOK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----MARTIN, KENNETH RAMON350 JOHNSON AVE NW APT 12 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN8887 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----MCCLENDON, JEFFERY DEVON2102 PROPPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)-----MCCLENDON, PRISCILLA7718 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY EVADING ARREST-----MCMILLAN, MIKEAL CHRISTIANHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARREST-----PALMER, JEREMY WADE8220 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY-----POE, PEYTON LEBRON211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000-----PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN6735 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----RAMEY, SUZANNE J16 SOUTH LYNN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE2014 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064203Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION-----SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION-----SPENCER, BILLIE JO11202 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----STEVENS, JOSEPH MICHAEL1433 HAPPY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----TALLEY, MORRIS DEVON4507 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----THOMPSON, CHRISTINA LOUISE4109 E CHARTER OAK RD PHOENIX, 85032Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----THOMPSON, JUSTIN GUSTAVE302 RED POND ROAD SWEET WATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----TRAMMELL, LARRY LORENZO712 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS-----YOCBAMACA, DENILSON G140 ORIENTE ST DALY CITY,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION