Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDWIN, ANNE ELYSE

1389 TIMBER LANE #201 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

-----

BELL, JAMAL QUANELL

3003 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

-----

BURNS, JOHNNY BALKMAN

PO BOX 1312 STATELINE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

-----

BUTTS, JOHN WAYNE

748 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

-----

COMBS, ZACHARY TYLER

6370 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37414

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

FAIRES, AMERKA LEDYIA

3818 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

-----

FORESTER, BRYAN PATRICK

4929 BUCKNER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

MCLAIN, JOSHUA MICHAEL

7014 MCCUTCHEON ROAD,ROOM 137 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(THEFT OVER $2500)

(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)

-----

MINOR, CANICE

3440 HICKORY GLEN DR CLARKSVILLE, 37040

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS

-----

NIX, DAKOTA STEVE

1856 BASILICA CT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

-----

PARIS, COREY J

17 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

-----

RICHARDSON, NICHOLAS R

163 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

-----

SIMMONS, RAUSHAUN

839 WHISPERWOOD TRL CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

(AUTO BURGLARY ATTEMPTED)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

-----

TAYLOR, BRITTNEY NASHAY

1117 MOSS DRIVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

-----

TONEY, TREY DARNELL

460 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

-----

WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL

123 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

WEBB, TRISTON TANNER

796 FLINN DR CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

WHITE, NOAH DENNIS ROSS

4079 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST