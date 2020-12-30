 Wednesday, December 30, 2020 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sheriff's Office Again In Control Of County Workhouse After 35 Years Of Private Management; Inadequate Downtown Jail To Close

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Sheriff Jim Hammond and Transition Team
Sheriff Jim Hammond and Transition Team

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officially assumed full operational control and oversight of the Silverdale Detention Center effective at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

 

Earlier this year, CoreCivic, who has managed the complex for over 35 years, announced they would withdraw from their contract on Dec. 30. In order to prepare for this transition, Sheriff Jim Hammond appointed a Transition Team to be comprised of key HCSO personnel from various divisions and technical disciplines to develop a plan to manage the unprecedented transition.

 

Sheriff Hammond said, “This historic transition represents the end of an era as the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office assumes full oversight and operational control of the Silverdale Detention Center.

 

“For several months, the Transition Team and our Corrections Division have worked to ensure every possible piece of this monumental transition was carefully planned and addressed.

We have been presented with many challenges during this process and there is still much work to accomplish. I feel confident we are prepared and have the right personnel in place to move forward.” 

 

In addition to the transition, the decision was made by Sheriff Hammond to begin the process to close the aging downtown jail and move the remaining inmates to Silverdale.

 

He said, "Closing the downtown jail is a key part of the HCSO’s strategic planning to consolidate our corrections operations and redirect our resources in a more efficient manner."

 

The booking and intake area in the downtown jail will remain temporarily until renovations and upgrades can be completed at Silverdale.

 

Due to COVID-19 concerns, no formal ceremony was planned to recognize the official transition.


Dump Truck Goes Off Side Of Roberts Mill Road

Travis Burroughs Charged In Shooting On Calhoun Avenue

Dump Truck Goes Off Side Of Roberts Mill Road

A dump truck went off the side of Roberts Mill Road on Walden's Ridge on Wednesday afternoon, causing the road to be closed. A citizen going up the road said he went to the wreck site and found the driver seriously injured. It happened about 4:45 p.m. (click for more)

Travis Burroughs Charged In Shooting On Calhoun Avenue

Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in the Dec. 21 shooting of a 25-year-old man that occurred on Calhoun Avenue. Travis Wayne Burroughs, 28, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. Agencies and units contributing to the apprehension of Burroughs are the CPD Fugitive Unit, CPD K-9 Unit, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Washington Math: 1 Step Forward, 2 Steps Back, But There’s A Better Way

As we wrap up 2020, it’s clear that half of America is exhilarated over this year’s electoral results. The other half is anything but. One side is cheering. The other side is jeering. One side will watch with eager anticipation for what Washington will now do. The other side is eager to do all it can to block and disrupt. Four years ago, these same groups were in reverse roles. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Best Resolution

In the big scheme you’ve got one day remaining to write down your New Year’s Resolutions. That’s right, you can’t think ‘em, they have to be written down and kept handy for your weekly review. We all want to lose weight, get more exercise, write thank-you notes, be kinder to others, and get “better” every day. But, friend, those and other wishes like them should be goals. Resolutions ... (click for more)

Sports

Pre-Season Pick Furman Hands UTC First Loss

The Furman Paladins are the pre-season pick to win the Southern Conference men’s basketball title and the Chattanooga Mocs had a great pre-conference run by winning all nine of their games. These two teams squared off at McKenzie Arena Wednesday afternoon and the visitors from Greenville, S.C. were victorious by a 77-73 margin after holding a 35-34 edge at intermission. Furman ... (click for more)

Williams Leads UTC Women To 77-64 Win Over North Alabama

Eboni Williams recorded her second straight double-double, leading the Chattanooga women’s basketball team to a 77-64 win over North Alabama Tuesday afternoon at Flowers Hall. Chattanooga improves to 5-4 on the year and the Lions fall to 1-8. Williams was one of three Mocs in double figures with a game-high 17 points and added 12 rebounds for her second double-double this season. ... (click for more)


