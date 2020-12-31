 Friday, January 1, 2021 53.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

COVID-19 Immunizations Begin In Northwest Georgia, But Vaccine Supply Remains Very Limited

Thursday, December 31, 2020
COVID-19 immunizations have begun in Northwest Georgia, but public health’s vaccine supply remains very limited. The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District will begin updating the public on vaccine availability on a weekly basis. 
 
Phase 1a of Georgia’s COVID-19 vaccination plan initially included only healthcare workers and residents of Long-Term Care Facilities. The Northwest Health District and local county health department staff have already begun immunizing area healthcare workers. Retail pharmacies are immunizing LTCF residents. 
 
Governor Kemp has now expanded Phase 1a to include adults aged 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders.
“Our ability to begin immunizing individuals in these groups will depend on vaccine availability,” says Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Northwest Health District.  
 
“Vaccine supply at the moment in Northwest Georgia remains very limited, and we are uncertain about how long it might be before it increases enough to allow us to begin immunizing individuals in the expanded Phase 1a groups. We will begin when there is adequate vaccine supply available.”
 
The ten-county health district will begin making weekly, public updates through news media, social media and the district’s website (nwgapublichealth.org) with details on vaccine-and-immunization availability. 


