Tyler Hanks Arrested On 23 Charges Relating To Multiple Auto Burglaries In Bradley County

Tyler Hanks has been taken into custody in Bradley County on multiple charges relating to 15 auto burglaries committed in late November.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to several auto burglaries in southeast Bradley County. Upon their arrival, responding deputies from the 100 shift discovered several vehicles at different locations had been entered. Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

The following day, on Nov. 22, deputies from the same shift responded to yet another series of auto burglaries in southwest Bradley County. BCSO detectives were notified by the Collegedale Police Department, advising that they had responded to similar crimes near Southwest Bradley County.

Evidence and stolen items collected by both agencies were processed by the BCSO’s Forensics Unit on December 3, identifying the suspect as Tyler Hanks. Hanks was found later that day by investigators, along with additional stolen items, linking all of the crimes together.

Hanks was taken into custody and booked into the Bradley County Jail; his charges include 15 counts of auto burglary, one count of theft over $1000, seven counts of theft under $1000 and one county of vandalism. Hanks is also on felony probation out of Hamilton County and has pending charges in Collegedale that consist of 12 felonies and eight misdemeanors.

“When the burglaries in the Trewhitt Road, Hunt Road and Keith Valley road areas were reported, our patrol deputies and detectives immediately went into action,” said Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson. “Each scene was worked to gather as much physical evidence as possible in order to identify the perpetrator. Our officers, investigators and forensics unit worked tirelessly to bring these cases to a successful conclusion. I greatly appreciate each of them and their efforts in solving crime within our county. I also would like to extend my appreciation to the citizens of Bradley County who reported these crimes, as well as the officers from Collegedale Police Department who collaborated with us on these cases.”

Hanks is currently in custody with a bond of $100,000 for his 23 Bradley County charges.