Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, KENNETH W

728 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BAMACA, MAYLYNN ESPERANZA

913 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

COVEY, CHARLOTTE J

3699 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CROSS, NOLA YVONNE

1905 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CUEVAS, MIGUEL ANGEL

7315 HAVEN HILL APT.

A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----DAVIS, TABATHA DANIELLE2309 MARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211743Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND----DURHAM, ARTHUR JEFFREYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION----ELDERS, STEVEN A6742 FLAGSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS----GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS1608 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR----HARRIS, COREY2583 HIGHPOINT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBURGLARY OF AN AUTOMOBILETHEFT U/$1000 (FIREARM)BURGLARY OF AN AUTOMOBILEBURGLARY OF AN AUTOMOBILESIMPLE POSS OF MARIJUANAUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAIMPLE POSS OF MARICONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD----HENDERSON, CHRISTIE4725 SABRINA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFALSE REPORTS----HENDERSON, JENNIFER DAWN6200 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE----HESS, JOHN DAVID727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----HILLARD, ERIC DEAN3305 SPRINGS CREEK DR SE CONYERS, 30013Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT----JONES, JEFFREY ALLEN4529 JOACK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS----KENNEDY, ALLISON NICOLE1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 49220Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----MCCRAY, ELIJAH VELTERIS4621 LAKE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR----MONTES, JULIO CESAR102 METRO DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT----MOODY, JEFFERY WAYNE658 RACOON RIDGE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONUSE OF STOLEN PLATES----MYERS, KENZIE LYNNINTOWN SUITES ON GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VIDISORDERLY CONDUCT----NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG1806 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434948Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000----NOLASCO, ALEXANDER2805 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----PACK, TONY RUSSELL182 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATD DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----SAUNDERS, MICHAEL ALLEN4315 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----SELLER, ADAM274 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----SMITH, JOSEPH ALLEN8919 DALTON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)----STOCKBRIDGE, RACAEL ELLEN1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI----THOMAS, DANIELLE JANAE1914 GUNBARREL RD INN TOWN SUITES CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----TIHEN, MATTHEW DYLAN3699 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTOP FRISK HALT----WEBB, KAYLA MARIE1307 SPRING CREEK EAST RIDGE, 37312Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I