Longtime UT Board Of Governors Member Frank Kinser Dies At 80

Frank Julian "Porky" Kinser, local civic leader, noted sportsman and longtime member of the UT Board of Governors, has died at 80.

Mr. Kinser was born on August 24, 1940 in Knoxville to Paul Julian Kinser and Frankie Sue Riggs Kinser. He attended elementary school in Chattanooga and graduated from Chattanooga High School. He also attended the University of Chattanooga.

Mr. Kinser was president and owner of East Brainerd Lumber and Supply Co., Inc., a three generational business until his retirement in 2012. He was active in civic and professional organizations, as well as sports. He served on the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts Executive Committee and was Chairman of the Eastern District of the Cherokee Council. He was post advisor for the Explorer Post 2033 sponsored by Brainerd United Methodist Church. He was a past member of the University of Tennessee Development Council and Brainerd Kiwanis Club where he served on the Board of Directors. He served as Chairman of the Chancellor’s Roundtable. He was past Chairman of the Board of the Tennessee Building Material Association, and also served as State Legislative Chairman for the association several times.

Mr. Kinser was a past member and president of the Incline Investors Club. He served for 10 years as a board member of the Hamilton County Industrial Development Board, as well as serving as regional chairman for the Employers Support for the Guard and Reserve state committee. He served as chairman of the SIM Center Enterprises Board, a technology-oriented company associated with commercialization of technology to benefit UTC Engineering. He also served on the University of Tennessee Research Foundation Board.

Active in sports all his life, he played Little League baseball and industrial and church league softball. He played church league basketball, as well as serving as Secretary-Treasurer of the Chattanooga Church Basketball League. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In later years he found pleasure in bird hunting while raising his own prize-winning bird dogs. He enjoyed spending time at Dunaway Hunting and Fishing Club where he served on the Club’s Board of Directors. He was a charter member and former Board Vice President of the Partners of the Cherokee National Forest.

Mr. Kinser was very active in the University of Tennessee Alumni affairs. He was a past President of the University of Tennessee Hamilton County Alumni Association and a member of the University of Tennessee Board of Governors. He served on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Alumni Council, Athletic Advisory Board and as Chairman of the football ticket drive. For over 20 years he hosted the annual Porky’s open golf tournament raising over $1 million for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletic Scholarship Fund. Frank also served on the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees from 1996- 2002.

Mr. Kinser served on the Stadium Board which is the entity responsible for building Finley Stadium. He served as Chairman for the construction committee for Finley Stadium and later served two terms as President and Chairman of the Stadium Board. He received the Gordon Davenport Award in 2005 from the UTC Athletic Department.

He was a member of Brainerd United Methodist church since 1952 where he served on the church’s board of trustees.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Rebecca Weaver Kinser; daughter, Julia Lynn Kinser and son, Frank J. (Jay) Kinser, Jr. and wife Deanie; granddaughters, Taylor Kinser (Javid Igani) and Haley Dockery (Craig). Also, cousins Elizabeth Miller Rogers and William A. Clift Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brainerd United Methodist Church; Mr. and Mrs. Paul J. Kinser Scholarship, UTC School of Engineering; and UTC Athletic Scholarship Fund or a charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Brainerd United Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Bracken officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Brainerd United Methodist Church Facebook Page for those who are unable to attend.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.

