 Monday, December 7, 2020 49.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Longtime UT Board Of Governors Member Frank Kinser Dies At 80

Sunday, December 6, 2020
Frank Kinser
Frank Kinser

Frank Julian "Porky" Kinser, local civic leader, noted sportsman and longtime member of the UT Board of Governors, has died at 80.

Mr. Kinser was born on August 24, 1940 in Knoxville to Paul Julian Kinser and Frankie Sue Riggs Kinser. He attended elementary school in Chattanooga and graduated from Chattanooga High School. He also attended the University of Chattanooga.

Mr. Kinser was president and owner of East Brainerd Lumber and Supply Co., Inc., a three generational business until his retirement in 2012. He was active in civic and professional organizations, as well as sports. He served on the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts Executive Committee and was Chairman of the Eastern District of the Cherokee Council.  He was post advisor for the Explorer Post 2033 sponsored by Brainerd United Methodist Church.  He was a past member of the University of Tennessee Development Council and Brainerd Kiwanis Club where he served on the Board of Directors.  He served as Chairman of the Chancellor’s Roundtable.  He was past Chairman of the Board of the Tennessee Building Material Association, and also served as State Legislative Chairman for the association several times.

Mr. Kinser was a past member and president of the Incline Investors Club. He served for 10 years as a board member of the Hamilton County Industrial Development Board, as well as serving as regional chairman for the Employers Support for the Guard and Reserve state committee.  He served as chairman of the SIM Center Enterprises Board, a technology-oriented company associated with commercialization of technology to benefit UTC Engineering.  He also served on the University of Tennessee Research Foundation Board.

Active in sports all his life, he played Little League baseball and industrial and church league softball. He played church league basketball, as well as serving as Secretary-Treasurer of the Chattanooga Church Basketball League. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In later years he found pleasure in bird hunting while raising his own prize-winning bird dogs. He enjoyed spending time at Dunaway Hunting and Fishing Club where he served on the Club’s Board of Directors.  He was a charter member and former Board Vice President of the Partners of the Cherokee National Forest.

Mr. Kinser was very active in the University of Tennessee Alumni affairs. He was a past President of the University of Tennessee Hamilton County Alumni Association and a member of the University of Tennessee Board of Governors.  He served on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Alumni Council, Athletic Advisory Board and as Chairman of the football ticket drive. For over 20 years he hosted the annual Porky’s open golf tournament raising over $1 million for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletic Scholarship Fund.  Frank also served on the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees from 1996- 2002.

Mr. Kinser served on the Stadium Board which is the entity responsible for building Finley Stadium.  He served as Chairman for the construction committee for Finley Stadium and later served two terms as President and Chairman of the Stadium Board.  He received the Gordon Davenport Award in 2005 from the UTC Athletic Department.

He was a member of Brainerd United Methodist church since 1952 where he served on the church’s board of trustees.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Rebecca Weaver Kinser; daughter, Julia Lynn Kinser and son, Frank J. (Jay) Kinser, Jr. and wife Deanie; granddaughters, Taylor Kinser (Javid Igani) and Haley Dockery (Craig). Also, cousins Elizabeth Miller Rogers and William A. Clift Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brainerd United Methodist Church; Mr. and Mrs. Paul J. Kinser Scholarship, UTC School of Engineering; and UTC Athletic Scholarship Fund or a charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Brainerd United Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Bracken officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Brainerd United Methodist Church Facebook Page for those who are unable to attend.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.


December 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 6, 2020

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,808 New Cases

December 6, 2020

Jerry Summers: 15 Heroes Of Pearl Harbor - No. 3


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKSTON, JAMES GRADY 1406 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,971. There were 1,808 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Although there were hundreds or thousands of heroes on the fateful date of Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in the Hawaiian Islands, a select few of 15 Navy Servicemen and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKSTON, JAMES GRADY 1406 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT ---- BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE 6607 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DRIVING ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,808 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,971. There were 1,808 new cases, as that total reached 443,822 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 36,039, up 38 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,224 cases, up 9; 29 deaths; 101 ... (click for more)

Opinion

UT Florida Game Crowd Shows Disregard For Public Health And Safety - And Response

Re: Crowd at UT/Florida game: How can UTK leadership allow this behavior at the very instant the governor is asking for National Guard reinforcements to backstop hospital staff shortages due to medical facilities’ being overcome with COVID cases? This behavior is a direct and selfish expression of disregard for all front line healthcare workers. Michael Mallen H ealth, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Vaccine Playbook

On October 16, Tennessee joined every other state in the Union as all the United States presented an “Interim COVID-19 Vaccination Plan” to our Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The reason the word ‘Interim’ is in the plan’s title is because two months ago nobody could have predicted the first vaccines would start being shipped to most of the states this week. Right ... (click for more)

Sports

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)

Vols Fall 31-19 To #6 Florida At Neyland Stadium

Despite giving up just 21 rushing yards and making multiple timely stops, Florida's (8-1) passing attack was too much for Tennessee (2-6) to overcome in a 31-19 defeat on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. Tennessee true-freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 111 yards and his first career touchdown toss in his first career start for UT. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors