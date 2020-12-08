 Tuesday, December 8, 2020 43.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


$2.5 Million Grant Awarded To Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition For Rapid Re-Housing And Shelter

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition announces they now stand with other major Tennessee cities in receiving a large grant to support rapid re-housing and shelter for their local homeless community. Through advocacy at the state level by Executive Director Wendy Winters, the $2.5 million dollar award will go directly to local agencies that provide relief to the homeless in Chattanooga and the surrounding 10 rural counties.

The funding for this award comes from the Emergency Solutions Grants program. The program’s purpose is to "help people quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness." This special allocation of ESG funds falls under the Tennessee CARES Act, a $2.36 billion relief fund signed by Governor Bill Lee in response to the COVID-19 economic crisis. A federal directive has also put a moratorium on all rental evictions in 2020, but that is coming to an end on Dec. 31 and millions of Tennesseans could find themselves in a housing crisis.

Ms. Winters says a grant of this significance to support rapid re-housing could not come a moment too soon since calls to their helpline are up 150 percent since March. “This program allows for landlord incentives, such as double deposits and support services, to be used to recruit compassionate property owners to help us out in a tight housing market. Due to increasing rents and a housing shortage, our partner agencies have struggled with being able to find affordable housing for those in need, even when resources are in place to help, and so these landlord incentives will open new doors.”

The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition applies for federal and state funding, like the ESG, to be distributed to local agencies that provide relief and advocacy for the homeless community. For these agencies to receive a portion of this ESG, applications are to be submitted through the state website: https://thda.org/government-nonprofit-partners/emergency-solution-grants-esg-program. The deadline is Jan. 15, 2021. The Homeless Coalition will ensure all are treated equitably who are experiencing homelessness through the application process.

The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition serves as the coordinating agency of the Southeast Tennessee’s homeless response system. To learn more about how to support these efforts, visit homelesscoalition.org.


December 8, 2020

Markious Sims, 24, Arrested In Nov. 19 Shooting In Avondale

December 8, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

December 8, 2020

Police Blotter: Yelling Couple Was Only Watching Live Wrestling; Police Advise Man Sleeping On Ant Hill To Douse The Ants With His Beer


Markious Sims, 24, has been arrested in the Nov. 19 shooting in Avondale that occurred at 1900 Maple Hills Way. Sims, of 2300 Wilson St., is charged with attempted criminal homicide, felon ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Police were called to Commons Boulevard for a disorder. The reporting party called in stating there was a man yelling and a woman crying in an apartment. Upon arrival, police could not hear anything ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Markious Sims, 24, Arrested In Nov. 19 Shooting In Avondale

Markious Sims, 24, has been arrested in the Nov. 19 shooting in Avondale that occurred at 1900 Maple Hills Way. Sims, of 2300 Wilson St., is charged with attempted criminal homicide, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Sims is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. At 5:58 p.m. on Nov. 19, Chattanooga Police responded ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

I'll Miss That Smile

I was heart-broken to learn today of the passing of Joe Ankar. Many of you will know Joe and his family who own and operate Ankar’s Hoagies. Joe and his family are some of the hardest working and finest folks you would ever meet. Joe was a friend and I will surely miss him. Most of all I will miss that big smile, handshake and hug that he gave me every time I visited ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: America’s Biggest ‘F’

Fairfax County, Va. is the largest “suburb” of Washington, D.C. It is a county that is home to 1.15 million people and Fairfax was the first U.S. county, affluent mind you, to reach a six-figure median household income. You’ll find everything there from our CIA headquarters to George Washington’s ever-enthralling plantation – Mount Vernon – and its public-school district is the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Improve To 4-0 With 80-70 Win Over MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs made it four in a row Monday night with an 80-70 victory at Middle Tennessee. It’s the first 4-0 start since going 5-0 in 1987-88. “I thought the guys really competed against a really physically talented team. It was a good test for our guys. They made it hard to get catches…hard to run offense like we wanted. It forced us into some pretty aggressive things ... (click for more)

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors