Confluent Medical To Locate New Operations In Chattanooga With $8.3 Million Investment

It was announced on Wednesday that Confluent Medical will locate new operations in Chattanooga.

Confluent Medical will invest $8.3 million to expand its capabilities to manufacture high-performance medical tubing.

The project will create approximately 80 jobs in Hamilton County over the next few years.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, “I am thrilled Confluent Medical has decided to locate in Hamilton County! Confluent Medical’s decision to invest here shows our County is able to attract and retain a wide variety of manufacturers.”

“Chattanooga is dedicated to creating a city attractive to investment,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “Confluent Medical’s decision to invest more than $8 million in our community is a testament to our efforts.”

Confluent Medical, headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, utilizes its materials science expertise to develop proprietary manufacturing technologies which produce implantable and life-critical medical devices for the world’s leading medical device companies. Confluent specializes in vascular implantable Nitinol, implantable textiles, balloon catheters and complex catheters.

“Confluent Medical is an innovative company that’s bringing their manufacturing capabilities to Chattanooga and Hamilton County,” said Charles Wood, vice president of Economic Development at the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce. “They represent a target industry with the capacity to drive growth and innovation across the region.”

Governor Bill Lee said, “Confluent Medical’s decision to establish new operations in Tennessee reinforces our reputation as a top state in the medical research and life sciences industry.



The skilled workforce in Hamilton County has once again attracted a top business, and I would like to thank everyone for their efforts in bringing this respected business to Tennessee.”

TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said, “Tennessee continues to make enormous strides in the life sciences realm, and we are proud to welcome another medical device manufacturer to the Volunteer State. Companies in this industry provide high-wage, high-growth opportunities to Tennesseans, and we appreciate Confluent Medical, a global leader in the contract manufacturing of specialized medical devices, for choosing to invest and create jobs in our state.”

Doug Hutchison, Chief Commercial Officer, Confluent Medical said, “TNECD was instrumental in Confluent Medical choosing the Chattanooga area for our new operations. TNECD provided a smooth process for a new business to understand the advantages of establishing a medical manufacturing business in Tennessee. As the recent pandemic has demonstrated, having a strong medical manufacturing in the U.S. is vital to support our healthcare systems. Confluent Medical has found the Chattanooga area an ideal location for us to grow into what we expect over time will be hundreds of jobs producing life-saving medical devices. The local talent pool of skilled workers is ideal for recruiting for these technical and manufacturing positions.”

John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development said, “TVA and EPB congratulate Confluent Medical on its decision to locate operations and create new, quality jobs and investment in Chattanooga. Helping to foster new job opportunities is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton County Government, City of Chattanooga and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission.”

Sen. Todd Gardenhire said, “I appreciate the additional $8.3 million investment by Confluent into the Hamilton County economy. In 2020, we are all particularly thankful for medical supply companies like Confluent and their contributions. My thanks also to the local Chattanooga and Hamilton County leaders and the folk at TNECD who are working with Confluent on making this expansion possible.”

Rep. Yusuf Hakeem said, “I am very pleased to see these jobs coming to Hamilton County, which is a great location for new and expanding businesses. Congratulations to Confluent as well as our local officials, Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and all who helped secure these jobs. I was glad to support their efforts and look forward to continuing to partner with them in our efforts to bring new and better paying jobs to Tennesseans.”

Since 2015, the Chattanooga Chamber has assisted with new business locations and expansions totaling over $2.2 billion in investments and over 7,461 jobs.