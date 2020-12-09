 Wednesday, December 9, 2020 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Governor Bill Lee Announces Reemployment Push To Address Historic Year For Job Loss

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord on Wednesday announced a new campaign, "Let’s Get to Work Tennessee” to help Tennesseans find and obtain meaningful employment.

 

As COVID-19 has caused significant disruptions to employment and the economy across the state, and with federal unemployment programs expiring soon, the new campaign encourages Tennesseans to join the workforce and secure one of the thousands of jobs currently available.

The ad is airing across the state on broadcast TV, cable, radio, outdoor and digital media.

 

“We have said since the beginning of the pandemic that COVID-19 has caused an economic crisis as well as a health crisis,” said Governor Lee. “As we enter the new year, and federal unemployment benefits expire, we want to encourage Tennesseans to seek employment through one of the many opportunities across the state and get our economy moving again.”

 

Jobs4TN.gov currently has more than 240,000 active job postings of all skill levels. Tennessee has an integrated unemployment and workforce development system ready to assist Tennesseans in finding employment. With the expiration of federal unemployment programs quickly approaching, the state encourages claimants to continue searching for work so they can secure employment before their benefits end.

 

Governor Lee also signed  Executive Order 69 on Wednesday which reconstitutes the State Workforce Development Board. The board works to increase the competitive position of Tennessee business and attract new business through the development of a highly skilled workforce.


December 9, 2020

Governor Bill Lee Announces Reemployment Push To Address Historic Year For Job Loss

December 9, 2020

Georgia Has 46 New Coronavirus Deaths, 3,783 New Cases

December 9, 2020

East Ridge Courts Move To Modified Schedule Due To COVID


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord on Wednesday announced a new campaign, "Let’s Get to Work Tennessee” to help Tennesseans find and obtain ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 46 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,073. There were 3,783 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

After meeting with members of the District Attorney’s office, members of the District Public Defender’s office and judges in the General Sessions Court, the Municipal Court of the city of East ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Governor Bill Lee Announces Reemployment Push To Address Historic Year For Job Loss

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord on Wednesday announced a new campaign, "Let’s Get to Work Tennessee” to help Tennesseans find and obtain meaningful employment. As COVID-19 has caused significant disruptions to employment and the economy across the state, and with federal unemployment programs expiring soon, the new campaign ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 46 New Coronavirus Deaths, 3,783 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 46 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,073. There were 3,783 new cases, as that total reached 456,113 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 36,740, up 279 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,363 cases, up 59; 34 deaths, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bill Of Rights Day: Celebrating The Fourth Amendment

A little-known day of commemoration, Bill of Rights Day, will soon be upon us. It was on Dec. 15, 1791, that the first 10 Amendments to the United States Constitution—the Bill of Rights—were ratified. One hundred fifty years later, in 1941, Congress passed a joint resolution calling on the president to designate Dec. 15 as Bill of Rights Day. In response, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: America’s Biggest ‘F’

Fairfax County, Va. is the largest “suburb” of Washington, D.C. It is a county that is home to 1.15 million people and Fairfax was the first U.S. county, affluent mind you, to reach a six-figure median household income. You’ll find everything there from our CIA headquarters to George Washington’s ever-enthralling plantation – Mount Vernon – and its public-school district is the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Improve To 4-0 With 80-70 Win Over MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs made it four in a row Monday night with an 80-70 victory at Middle Tennessee. It’s the first 4-0 start since going 5-0 in 1987-88. “I thought the guys really competed against a really physically talented team. It was a good test for our guys. They made it hard to get catches…hard to run offense like we wanted. It forced us into some pretty aggressive things ... (click for more)

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors