Governor Bill Lee Announces Reemployment Push To Address Historic Year For Job Loss

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord on Wednesday announced a new campaign, "Let’s Get to Work Tennessee” to help Tennesseans find and obtain meaningful employment.

As COVID-19 has caused significant disruptions to employment and the economy across the state, and with federal unemployment programs expiring soon, the new campaign encourages Tennesseans to join the workforce and secure one of the thousands of jobs currently available. The ad is airing across the state on broadcast TV, cable, radio, outdoor and digital media.

“We have said since the beginning of the pandemic that COVID-19 has caused an economic crisis as well as a health crisis,” said Governor Lee. “As we enter the new year, and federal unemployment benefits expire, we want to encourage Tennesseans to seek employment through one of the many opportunities across the state and get our economy moving again.”

Jobs4TN.gov currently has more than 240,000 active job postings of all skill levels. Tennessee has an integrated unemployment and workforce development system ready to assist Tennesseans in finding employment. With the expiration of federal unemployment programs quickly approaching, the state encourages claimants to continue searching for work so they can secure employment before their benefits end.

Governor Lee also signed Executive Order 69 on Wednesday which reconstitutes the State Workforce Development Board. The board works to increase the competitive position of Tennessee business and attract new business through the development of a highly skilled workforce.