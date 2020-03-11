 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Rossville Man Sues Chattanooga Vapor Company For $1.1 Million After Vape Battery Explodes In His Pants Pocket

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

A Rossville man has sued the Chattanooga Vapor Company after he said a vape lithium battery exploded, causing serious burns to his leg.

William Boleen filed the complaint in Hamilton County Circuit Court.

The suit says on March 9, 2019, at around 8:15 a.m. Mr. Boleen had his Geek Vape Aegis Pen smoking device in the front right pocket of his pants as he arrived at the Blue Grass Grille for work.

It says the vape device contained lithium ion batteries.

The complaint says he had purchased the batteries from Chattanooga Vapor's local store.

Also in the pocket were a plastic bottle of Air Factory Blue Razz Vape Juice and $70 cash.

The suit says, "Suddenly and without warning, the Geek Vape Aegis Pen device exploded in the plaintiff's pants pocket and caused him to suffer severe burns to his right leg. He did nothing to cause the battery at issue to become overheated, catch on fire and explode, and he suffered multiple traumatic and serious burn injuries as a result."

The complaint says the plaintiff was not aware that the manufacturer of the battery said it was "neither designed nor intended to be used with an e-cig, vape, or similar device."

It says retailers like Chattanooga Vapor Company should not sell them to consumers for use in vaping.

The suit, filed by attorney G. Brent Burks, asks $750,000 compensatory damages and $350,000 punitive damages.


March 11, 2020

GBI Arrests Former Lafayette City Court Clerk

March 11, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

March 11, 2020

Alexander Says Barges And Boats Should Be Able To Use New Chickamauga Lock As Early As 2023


Former Lafayette City Court Clerk Jan Bridges was arrested for Theft of Fiduciary – Theft of over $500 on Tuesday. The GBI Calhoun Office was contacted by the Lafayette Police Department on

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020 1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE

At a hearing to review the president's fiscal year 2021 budget request for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday said Congress has now appropriated money to award




Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum's response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle

Roy Exum: About My 'Silver Spoon'

Several days ago, I wrote about a flock of brazen criminals who have torn the United Auto Workers union apart. The UAW came within 57 votes of representing Chattanooga's Volkswagen assembly plant last summer but only now do we realize how big a bullet the VW workers dodged. An ongoing federal investigation has exposed an ever-widening scandal among the union's top leaders. The damning

Attendance At Division I Basketball Tournaments To Be Limited To Essential Staff And Limited Family Members

The NCAA announced Wednesday that attendance at the Division I, men's and women's, tournaments, as well as other championship events, would be restricted to essential personnel and limited family members. This is in response to the COVID-19, or Coronavirus, pandemic. NCAA President Mark Emmert released the following statement: "The NCAA continues to assess the impact

Chattanooga Football Club Debut As Professional Team Is Saturday Against Michigan Stars

The Chattanooga Football Club will make their home debut as a professional team against the Michigan Stars on Saturday, and they may have to do it without their leader on the sideline. Coach Peter Fuller is currently with his family after the passing of his father, and technical director and stand-in coach Bill Elliott is prepared to lead the team in his stead. "First and


