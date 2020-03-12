 Thursday, March 12, 2020 70.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Collegedale Police Capture Suspects In Identity Theft And Fraudulent Check Cashing Scheme

Thursday, March 12, 2020

A phone call from a concerned citizen and an alert bank employee resulted in Collegedale Police arresting four people allegedly involved in a major identity theft and fraudulent check cashing scheme. 

A local citizen contacted the Collegedale Police Department at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 6, stating that he had received a call from an employee from Unify Credit Union on Apison Pike.

The employee noticed a black sedan with three males and one female had been sitting in the parking lot for an extended amount of time without conducting any business. One male was spotted urinating outside the car and scattering torn pieces of paper in the parking lot.

Officers located the vehicle with only the three male suspects inside. One officer was informed that the woman was across the street at the Suntrust Bank on Apison Pike. After locating the woman and questioning her, officers discovered that she possessed multiple fake ID’s along with drug paraphernalia. A manager with Suntrust Bank confirmed that the woman had attempted to cash a forged check for $2,000.

Officers detained the female along with the three males as all were suspects in an apparent fraudulent check cashing scheme. The men were identified as Kenneth Harris, who was found to have a full extradition warrant out of New York, Marcus Moore-Robinson and Daquon Evans.

After searching the vehicle, Collegedale officers located a bag containing marijuana, a black ski mask, drug paraphernalia, notebooks with numerous names and dates of birth, multiple checks and other documents with none of the suspects’ names on them, and registrations. 

All four suspects were transported to the Collegedale Police Department where they were interviewed by Detective O’Daniel and the United States Secret Service.  In addition to criminal conspiracy, each suspect was charged with fabricating or tampering with evidence, identity theft, and criminal littering. The suspects are currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail. 

A bond hearing has been set for April 22.

 


March 12, 2020

Sessions Court To Hear Only Jail Cases; Other Local Coronavirus Fallout

Officials of Hamilton County General Sessions Court said for the next several weeks, due to coronavirus concerns, they will hear only cases of those in jail or "as otherwise necessary." They also said new sanitary procedures would take place including "disinfecting procedures and social distancing." Defendants who are on bond will be notified of new court dates. Officials ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Going 10 MPH On Bonny Oaks Drive Was Fogged Up; Man Had Not Renewed Tag Because He Could Not Pass Emissions

An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving on Bonny Oaks Drive going approximately 10 mph headed to Ridgecrest Drive. The officer made contact with a woman who said she was not able to find her defrosters for the windows, making it hard to see. She was able to find the defrosters when she was close to home. She said she arrived home without any issues. * ... (click for more)

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No! No Cussing Allowed

Half of America physically winced on Monday night when news tapes from earlier in the day appeared of presidential candidate Joe Biden yelling at a factory worker, “You’re full of s***!” and then added to the Second Amendment proponent, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go outside with your ass!” The man, holding his ground, countered, “You are working for me, man,” and ... (click for more)

NISL Suspends Season For 30 Days; Chattanooga FC Home Opener Delayed

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the professional home debut of the Chattanooga Football Club. The National Independent Soccer League announced Thursday afternoon that they are suspending the season for 30 days, effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According a release sent via Twitter, “the NISL will use this time to monitor this situation in consultation ... (click for more)

NCAA Cancels Division I Men's And Women's Basketball Tournaments

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. Per a release, "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality ... (click for more)


