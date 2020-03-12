Collegedale Police Capture Suspects In Identity Theft And Fraudulent Check Cashing Scheme

A phone call from a concerned citizen and an alert bank employee resulted in Collegedale Police arresting four people allegedly involved in a major identity theft and fraudulent check cashing scheme.

A local citizen contacted the Collegedale Police Department at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 6, stating that he had received a call from an employee from Unify Credit Union on Apison Pike. The employee noticed a black sedan with three males and one female had been sitting in the parking lot for an extended amount of time without conducting any business. One male was spotted urinating outside the car and scattering torn pieces of paper in the parking lot.

Officers located the vehicle with only the three male suspects inside. One officer was informed that the woman was across the street at the Suntrust Bank on Apison Pike. After locating the woman and questioning her, officers discovered that she possessed multiple fake ID’s along with drug paraphernalia. A manager with Suntrust Bank confirmed that the woman had attempted to cash a forged check for $2,000.

Officers detained the female along with the three males as all were suspects in an apparent fraudulent check cashing scheme. The men were identified as Kenneth Harris, who was found to have a full extradition warrant out of New York, Marcus Moore-Robinson and Daquon Evans.

After searching the vehicle, Collegedale officers located a bag containing marijuana, a black ski mask, drug paraphernalia, notebooks with numerous names and dates of birth, multiple checks and other documents with none of the suspects’ names on them, and registrations.

All four suspects were transported to the Collegedale Police Department where they were interviewed by Detective O’Daniel and the United States Secret Service. In addition to criminal conspiracy, each suspect was charged with fabricating or tampering with evidence, identity theft, and criminal littering. The suspects are currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

A bond hearing has been set for April 22.