Chattanooga State Extends Spring Break, Then Moves To Online Learning

Chattanooga State is extending its Spring Break and will resume classes online on March 23.

Officials said, "Chattanooga State continues to closely monitor developments and updates from federal and state public health officials regarding the rapidly evolving novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. As of today, Chattanooga State has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus."

Dr. Rebecca Ashford, Chattanooga State president, said, “In an effort to do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community, Chattanooga State has implemented several contingency options that the we feel are necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff. The plan outlined below applies to all Chattanooga State instructional sites.

"Chattanooga State will extend spring break for its students by one week, through Sunday, March 22. Faculty and staff should report to campus as usual during the extended break, and the campus will be open.

"Classes will resume Monday, March 23; and all classes will be held online. This change applies to classes that were normally held in person and to classes that were already online. The extended spring break for students will allow faculty time to prepare remote instructional delivery. Remote delivery of classes will continue through Tuesday, March 31.

"For students without access to internet or a digital device, Chattanooga State will have options available.

"Plans are being finalized related to online learning and the College will be communicating those options within the coming days. Please regularly check the coronavirus information page on the College website for updates."

On-Campus Events Canceled Through March 31

As measures are taken to reduce the risk of exposure, the College is canceling or postponing all scheduled on-campus events through March 31. A list of cancellations will be added to the College’s coronavirus information page.

College Offices Remain Open

College offices will remain open. Faculty and staff should report to work as usual. If there are further changes in the College’s operating status based on COVID-19, our campus community will be notified via the Chattanooga State website, email, and other communication channels.

Chattanooga State’s Crisis Management Team will meet daily and will continue to work closely with local and state public health officials to review all guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Tennessee Department of Health.