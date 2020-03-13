 Friday, March 13, 2020 67.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Task Force Formed

Friday, March 13, 2020

Emergency Management Agencies from Catoosa, Dade, Walker, and Whitfield counties are joining forces to help Northwest Georgia communities manage and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. These EMAs have formed the Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Task Force consisting of community leaders from city and county governments, school systems, health departments, and emergency response agencies. 

Because the lead agency for the state’s COVID-19 response is the Georgia Department of Public Health, the task force will follow its guidance, especially with public information. The goal is for all COVID-19 public information to be consistent with federal (CDC) and state (Georgia DPH) messaging. 

The Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Task Force will work with federal and state partners to provide residents of Catoosa, Dade, Walker, and Whitfield counties with the most up-to-date and important information regarding COVID-19.

Local public health and county agencies have collaborated on emergency preparedness plans since 2003 and those plans have been exercised and implemented several times over the years.

Georgia DPH has created an informational Power Point presentation about COVID-19 that gives critical information about how it is spread, how to reduce your risk of infection, and other general information.  Download the presentation at the Georgia DPH website and learn more about precautions you can take now to protect yourself, your business, and your community.

For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

 


March 13, 2020

TVA Closing Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center, Delaying Opening Of Campgrounds

March 13, 2020

Chattanooga Zoo To Remain Open For Now

March 13, 2020

East Ridge Police To Handle Non-Emergency Cases By Phone


As part of its ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak, TVA is closing its Raccoon Mountain visitor center and delaying the opening of additional visitor centers and the five campgrounds ... (click for more)

Officials of the Chattanooga Zoo said they will remain open for now. Officials said, "Chattanooga Zoo staff is closely monitoring the developments of the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). ... (click for more)

East Ridge Police Chief Stan Allen said, due to the threat of the coronavirus, that non-emergency cases would be handled by phone. He said, "As our community continues to feel the increased ... (click for more)




Breaking News

TVA Closing Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center, Delaying Opening Of Campgrounds

As part of its ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak, TVA is closing its Raccoon Mountain visitor center and delaying the opening of additional visitor centers and the five campgrounds it operates near its hydroelectric dams. In addition, visitor access to all TVA office facilities is being restricted. Staffed visitor centers at Fontana, Norris and Kentucky dams that were ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Zoo To Remain Open For Now

Officials of the Chattanooga Zoo said they will remain open for now. Officials said, "Chattanooga Zoo staff is closely monitoring the developments of the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). Like all public venues, we continue to monitor the situation and follow all guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local authorities including ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

USA South Athletic Conference Releases Statement On COVID-19 Status

The following is a release from the USA South Athletic Conference concerning the COVID-19 pandemic: Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities being paramount, the Presidents Council of the USA South Athletic Conference has unanimously decided to cancel all remaining regular season, including ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors