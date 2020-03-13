Georgia Senators Perdue And Loeffler Respond To Trump's National Emergency Declaration

Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler commented on President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration and Governor Brian Kemp’s public health emergency declaration, which will provide federal, state, and local authorities with additional resources to combat the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence’s top priority is keeping Americans safe,” said Senator Perdue. “The Administration’s early action helped slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, and by declaring a national emergency today, the President is providing new, critical resources to help authorities safeguard public health. Since day one, Governor Kemp, the Georgia Department of Health, and the CDC have worked tirelessly to prepare our state for this threat, and all Georgians should continue to follow their guidance. Together, we are taking strong action to ensure our federal, state, and local authorities have every resource they need. All Georgians and Americans play a role in combatting the spread of this virus, so please continue to take extra precautions to protect yourself, your families, and your communities.”

“COVID-19 is being addressed by a coordinated response by all levels of government, medical professionals, the business community and individuals,” said Senator Loeffler. “Our collective ability to mitigate the effects of the outbreak depends on us being knowledgeable and taking responsibility for prevention while unleashing the resources and innovation of the private sector. By declaring an emergency, both President Trump and Governor Kemp are reducing regulatory red tape and ensuring immediate access to vital resources to protect the American people. I will continue to work closely with the Trump Administration, Governor Kemp and health officials to take every step necessary to protect the well-being of Georgians and the American people.”