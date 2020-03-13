 Friday, March 13, 2020 62.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Georgia Senators Perdue And Loeffler Respond To Trump's National Emergency Declaration

Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler commented on President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration and Governor Brian Kemp’s public health emergency declaration, which will provide federal, state, and local authorities with additional resources to combat the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

 

“President Trump and Vice President Pence’s top priority is keeping Americans safe,” said Senator Perdue. “The Administration’s early action helped slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, and by declaring a national emergency today, the President is providing new, critical resources to help authorities safeguard public health.

Since day one, Governor Kemp, the Georgia Department of Health, and the CDC have worked tirelessly to prepare our state for this threat, and all Georgians should continue to follow their guidance. Together, we are taking strong action to ensure our federal, state, and local authorities have every resource they need. All Georgians and Americans play a role in combatting the spread of this virus, so please continue to take extra precautions to protect yourself, your families, and your communities.”

 

“COVID-19 is being addressed by a coordinated response by all levels of government, medical professionals, the business community and individuals,” said Senator Loeffler. “Our collective ability to mitigate the effects of the outbreak depends on us being knowledgeable and taking responsibility for prevention while unleashing the resources and innovation of the private sector. By declaring an emergency, both President Trump and Governor Kemp are reducing regulatory red tape and ensuring immediate access to vital resources to protect the American people. I will continue to work closely with the Trump Administration, Governor Kemp and health officials to take every step necessary to protect the well-being of Georgians and the American people.”


PHOTOS: Empty Mary Ann Garber Elementary That Might Become Vocational School

Governor Lee Issues Guidance For Mass Gatherings, Schools, State Employees, And State Capitol Building

The former Mary Ann Garber Elementary on Roanoke Avenue is being eyed for renovation and conversion into a vocational school for Hamilton County focusing on construction-related trades. (click for more)

Governor Lee Issues Guidance For Mass Gatherings, Schools, State Employees, And State Capitol Building

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday issued further guidance regarding mass gatherings, schools, state employees and the State Capitol Building as more confirmed cases of COVID-19 surface in Tennessee. “COVID-19 is an evolving situation but we urge vulnerable populations, including those over age 60 and with chronic medical conditions to limit participation in mass gatherings ... (click for more)

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

USA South Athletic Conference Releases Statement On COVID-19 Status

The following is a release from the USA South Athletic Conference concerning the COVID-19 pandemic: Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities being paramount, the Presidents Council of the USA South Athletic Conference has unanimously decided to cancel all remaining regular season, including ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)


