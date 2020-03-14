Pickup Truck Catches Fire On I-75 North Near Ooltewah

A pickup truck caught fire on I-75 North near Ooltewah on Saturday afternoon.
The location is at mile marker 11.
The Chattanooga Fire Department answered the call and put out the fire.
It happened at 1:15 p.m.
City Court Judges Sherry Paty and Russell Bean said all City Court cases through the end of the month will be reset.
They said, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme ... (click for more)
Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he was getting out of the vehicle and he did not receive the phone back. He tracked the phone to 2150 Church St, Cleveland, Tn. Police requested Bradley County to attempt to make contact at the
The Hawk family has sued the Chambliss Bahner & Stophel law firm and the Johnson, Hickey & Murchison accounting firm for over $5 million, claiming faulty tax advice.
The Circuit Court complaint was filed by Sue Hawk, the estate of her late husband Bill Hawk, and Billy F. Hawk Jr.
It says the Hawks had sought tax advice in relation to the proceeds of the sale of two ... (click for more)
Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring.
I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle
The Saturday Funnies got an early start on giggles this week when our frenzied friends made a mad dash on toilet paper in the panic over the coronavirus. Are you serious? Hand sanitizer I can understand, as well as a supply of Clorox wipes in the truck to put between your hand and, say, the handle of a gasoline pump, but toilet tissue is altogether part of our ridiculous fears.
The Lookouts have announced that their annual FanFest event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution. The Lookouts are following the lead of other leagues and organizations while also following best practices from local, state, and federal officials regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
“The health and safety of our fans ... (click for more)
No decision has been made yet on whether the sold-out game between UTC softball and the USA team will be canceled.
Officials said on Friday:
A Message from Chattanooga Sports Committee:
Dear fan and partners,
We are in contact with USA Softball about any potential decision to postpone or cancel the game scheduled for April 7, 2020. Protecting spectators and staff is