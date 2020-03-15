City Firefighter Shows Up To Work With Respiratory Illness; Other Crew Members Now In Isolation

A Chattanooga firefighter showed up to work on Sunday with a respiratory illness, and it resulted in the accompanying crew being isolated at the training center until testing can confirm positive or negative for the coronavirus.

Fire Chief Phil Hyman said, "As a result the training center has been shut down and access denied with the exception of the isolated firefighters.

"This isolation will remain in effect till testing results can be evaluated.

"With staffing already critical, these kind of avoidable mishaps need to be prevented at all costs."