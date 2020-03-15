 Sunday, March 15, 2020 53.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


City Firefighter Shows Up To Work With Respiratory Illness; Other Crew Members Now In Isolation

Sunday, March 15, 2020
A Chattanooga firefighter showed up to work on Sunday with a respiratory illness, and it resulted in the accompanying crew being isolated at the training center until testing can confirm positive or negative for the coronavirus. 
 
Fire Chief Phil Hyman said, "As a result the training center has been shut down and access denied with the exception of the isolated firefighters. 
 
"This isolation will remain in effect till testing results can be evaluated. 
 
"With staffing already critical, these kind of avoidable mishaps need to be prevented at all costs."

March 15, 2020

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise - Now 39

March 15, 2020

Cave Spring Elementary Principal, Wife Both Stricken With Coronavirus; Warn Others To Take All Precautions

March 15, 2020

Georgia Jumps From 66 To 99 Coronavirus Cases; Governor To Use National Guard For Special Duties


The number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise - going up to 39 in Sunday's report, which is up from 32 on Saturday. The new total for Tennessee includes 17 in Davidson County ... (click for more)

Dr. Kyle Abernathy, the principal of Cave Spring Elementary School near Rome, Ga., described in a Facebook post how he has been laid low by the coronavirus and how it has his wife, April, in ... (click for more)

Georgia's coronavirus cases have jumped from 66 to 99 in one day. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp responded by declaring a state medical emergency and calling on 2,000 National Guard troops as ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise - Now 39

The number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise - going up to 39 in Sunday's report, which is up from 32 on Saturday. The new total for Tennessee includes 17 in Davidson County and 14 in Williamson County. Hamilton County still has a single case of the new strain of virus. There are two cases in Shelby County and one each in Campbell, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford ... (click for more)

Cave Spring Elementary Principal, Wife Both Stricken With Coronavirus; Warn Others To Take All Precautions

Dr. Kyle Abernathy, the principal of Cave Spring Elementary School near Rome, Ga., described in a Facebook post how he has been laid low by the coronavirus and how it has his wife, April, in a hospital in critical condition. Amy Abernathy has since been transported to Emory Hospital in Atlanta, where her condition is said to have improved. The Abernathys attend The Church ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Selfish Brothers - And Response (4)

No matter what your political leaning, the New York Times is a prestigious newspaper that is published in multiple countries and recognized worldwide. It is for this reason that any article published in the Times that has a story referencing Chattanooga is especially noteworthy. Today's New York Times has a lengthy article that "highlights" two of our area residents, Matt and Noah ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More On Corona Virus

Back on those rare afternoons when a Bear Bryant-coached Alabama football team was trailing, this usually early in the game, there would come an electrifying play where Alabama would score and regain the lead. That’s when Coach Bryant would bellow, “Now we got a game! Let’s go … we’re back in it … Now we got a game!” On the Alabama sidelines that battle cry was more famous than ... (click for more)

Sports

"Sports Rewind" Will Feature Pictures From Chattanooga's Sports Past

In the past few days we have seen our world turned upside down in almost every conceivable manner. We have never been in waters as uncharted as those in which we now sail. Our daily lives have been unsettled as we see our daily routines from work to entertainment and everyday life to even the manner in which we worship, change in such sweeping terms. Here on The Chattanoogan.com ... (click for more)

Bryan Softball Sweeps Double-Header From Milligan College As Sober, Keylon Shine

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – The Bryan Softball team continued their dominance in Appalachian Athletic Conference play this week when they traveled to Milligan College (Tenn.) and made easy work of the Buffaloes in a doubleheader. The Lions feasted for an overwhelming 15-1 victory in game one before blanking the Buffaloes in game two 2-0, improving to 12-7 overall and a spotless 6-0 in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors