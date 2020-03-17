Firefighters Put Out Fire In Vacant Double Wide Trailer On Old Cleveland Pike

Chattanooga firefighters had an early morning house fire under control in a matter of minutes after finding a mobile home engulfed in flames.

Crews were called to a vacant double wide trailer in the 8100 block of Old Cleveland Pike at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Neighbors had reported the blaze to 911.

Firefighters started to attack the fire from all sides of the house. It was called under control in 10 minutes, according to the battalion chief in command on the scene.

When it was safely possible, crews used thermal imaging cameras to look into the house from the exterior and found that there was no furniture or belongings inside.

Neighbors confirmed that there was no one living in the house and that it was being repaired.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

EPB, CPD, Hamilton County EMS, and Tri-Community Fire Department provided assistance to CFD.

Quint 7, Squad 7, Quint 6, Quint 8 and Battalion 2 Chief David Thompson Jr. responded to the call.