Firefighters Put Out Fire In Vacant Double Wide Trailer On Old Cleveland Pike

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
- photo by Battalion 2 Chief David Thompson Jr.

Chattanooga firefighters had an early morning house fire under control in a matter of minutes after finding a mobile home engulfed in flames.

Crews were called to a vacant double wide trailer in the 8100 block of Old Cleveland Pike at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Neighbors had reported the blaze to 911. 

Firefighters started to attack the fire from all sides of the house.

It was called under control in 10 minutes, according to the battalion chief in command on the scene.

When it was safely possible, crews used thermal imaging cameras to look into the house from the exterior and found that there was no furniture or belongings inside.

Neighbors confirmed that there was no one living in the house and that it was being repaired. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

EPB, CPD, Hamilton County EMS, and Tri-Community Fire Department provided assistance to CFD.

Quint 7, Squad 7, Quint 6, Quint 8 and Battalion 2 Chief David Thompson Jr. responded to the call.

- photo by Battalion 2 Chief David Thompson Jr.

Alabama Had 1st Coronavirus Case On Friday; Now Has 29

Collegedale Commission Meets To Nearly Empty Room; Chairs Spaced Far Apart

Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I'd Be 'Pane Tostato'

If I were in Italy right now, and was seriously ill with the coronavirus, it’s an easy bet the front of my medical chart would be stamped “Pane Tostato,” which in Italian means “toast.” In very real words, I’m 70, my health records are worse than the Calcutta slums, and I would give my spot to some kid who has yet to fall in love. There is no way I would make it through triage because ... (click for more)

"Sports Rewind" Will Feature Pictures From Chattanooga's Sports Past

In the past few days we have seen our world turned upside down in almost every conceivable manner. We have never been in waters as uncharted as those in which we now sail. Our daily lives have been unsettled as we see our daily routines from work to entertainment and everyday life to even the manner in which we worship, change in such sweeping terms. Here on The Chattanoogan.com ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Track Club Releases Statement On COVID-19

Chattanooga Track Club president, Jason Liggins, has released the following statement as it pertains to COVID-19 and club activities. D uring these uncertain times, the Chattanooga Track Club, like many organizations across the nation, is faced with making tough decisions about upcoming races. The safety of our members, participants, and volunteers continue to be of the utmost ... (click for more)


