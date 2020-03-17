 Tuesday, March 17, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Criminal Court Clerk Will Not Turn Over Delinquent Fines For Collection; Office Operating With Minimal Staffing

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean announced that the office will not be turning any delinquent fines cases over to their contracted collections agencies for the foreseeable future. A case is deemed as “delinquent” six months after adjudication. Following an additional six months of inactivity, where no payments are made on outstanding fines, cases are typically referred to one of two collections agencies. He said, “While our offices rely heavily on the fees and fines we collect, we want to take a humanitarian approach during this extraordinary time.”

He also said, "Due to the functions of the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office within the criminal justice system, our office is remaining open; however, we are doing so with minimal staffing.

The Deputy Clerks on duty are there primarily as support staff for the Criminal and General Sessions-Criminal Division Courts that we work with and not necessarily for the convenience of the citizens at this particular time. We strongly urge citizens to utilize our online services rather than attempting to make personal appearances in our offices. Links to most services provided by our offices may be found online at www.hamiltontn.gov . Here you can find dockets for each court and find pay by phone instructions. Utilizing the website will certainly prove to be more efficient than calling our office, which is minimally staffed."

Brad Tucker, chief of staff for the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office, asks that citizens be patient during this time. “As the crisis we are facing is unprecedented, so too are the changes we are being forced to make in our offices. With decreased staffing to protect our employees, yet increased workload, inevitably there will be some delay in our normal services. The health and well-being of our employees is my number one concern, so we will be following the guidelines from the CDC as well as our local, state, and federal authorities, to every extent possible.

"As a reminder, our office does not handle jury subpoenas and cannot change a court date. For a court date change, we would recommend that defendants contact their attorney."


As previously reported, all visitors to Erlanger will be screened and no visitor will be allowed in the hospitals if they have symptoms of respiratory infection. Children under the age of 16

Alabama, which reported its first coronavirus case on Friday, now has 36 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly virus. It has spread to 10 Alabama counties. The total includes 20 in

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office detectives are conducting a death investigation after a body was located in a wooded area near the intersection of Sequoyah Road and West Ridge Trail Road earlier




Alabama, which reported its first coronavirus case on Friday, now has 36 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly virus. It has spread to 10 Alabama counties. The total includes 20 in Jefferson County. Officials said the first case was a resident of Montgomery County, who had traveled out of state. There are four cases in Shelby, three in Tuscaloosa counties, two in ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting a death investigation after a body was located in a wooded area near the intersection of Sequoyah Road and West Ridge Trail Road earlier afternoon. The body has been identified as Kristopher Shane Lancaster, 30, of Soddy Daisy. The medical examiner’s office has not made a determination as to the cause and manner of death. (click for more)

Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I'm fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won't be able to come this month. We'll be paying them anyway, because it's the right thing to do. They

Roy Exum: I'd Be 'Pane Tostato'

If I were in Italy right now, and was seriously ill with the coronavirus, it's an easy bet the front of my medical chart would be stamped "Pane Tostato," which in Italian means "toast." In very real words, I'm 70, my health records are worse than the Calcutta slums, and I would give my spot to some kid who has yet to fall in love. There is no way I would make it through triage because

Dan Fleser: Up And Down Vol Basketball Season Ended With A Thud

KNOXVILLE – The up-and-down nature of Tennessee's men's basketball season went to unimaginable lengths last week. While on their way to the SEC tournament in Nashville, the Vols stopped in Cookeville. Their purpose was to support the middle Tennessee city, which had been heavily impacted by a tornado in the overnight hours of March 3. The uplifting gesture involved posing for

"Sports Rewind" Will Feature Pictures From Chattanooga's Sports Past

In the past few days we have seen our world turned upside down in almost every conceivable manner. We have never been in waters as uncharted as those in which we now sail. Our daily lives have been unsettled as we see our daily routines from work to entertainment and everyday life to even the manner in which we worship, change in such sweeping terms. Here on The Chattanoogan.com


