Georgia's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Leap To 198, With Concentrations At Atlanta, Cartersville

Georgia's coronavirus cases have leaped to 198 in one day from the previous 146, state Health Department officials said. There were 121 confirmed cases two days ago.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 49 now in Fulton County and 28 in Cobb County. Gwinnett County now has seven cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 19 cases - up from six two days ago. Floyd County has six cases. Gordon County at Calhoun has three cases.

Georgia deaths from the virus remain at one.

Others and the previous day's report:

Dekalb 18 (15)

Cherokee 9 (7)

Fayette 8 (5)

Dougherty 7 (6)

Clayton 6 (4)

Lowndes 5 (4)

Clark 5 (3)

Hall 3 (1)

Coweta 3 (2)

Paulding 3 (1)

Newton 3 (1)

Lowndes 2

Lee 2

Troup 2

Henry 2

Forsyth 2 (1)

Polk 1

Barrow 1 (0)

Charlton 1

Columbia 1

Richmond 1

Houston 1

Whitfield 1 (0)

