Local State Of Emergency Proclaimed In Whitfield County After 1st Case Of COVID-19; Buildings Closed To Public

Whitfield County Commission Chair Lynn Laughter has signed a Local State of Emergency based on the rapidly evolving challenges to protect public health and safety related to the spread of COVID-19.



Officials said, "The County of Whitfield, Georgia has experienced an event of critical significance as a result of the ongoing Public Health Emergency 'Pandemic.' This declaration is unison with President Donald J. Trump’s 'National Emergency' declaration and Governor Brian Kemp’s declaration of a 'Public Health Emergency.' There exist emergency circumstances requiring extraordinary and immediate corrective acts for the protection of the health and safety of the Citizens of the county of Whitfield, and to prevent or minimize injury to people resulting from this event. The County of Whitfield therefore orders that the emergency management director of Whitfield County activate the County’s Emergency Operations Plan and that the Emergency Management ordinances adopted by the Whitfield Board of Commissioners be enacted and operative."

Also, in an escalating effort to outrace the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is closing all non-mission critical county government builds, including the courthouse.

"We will still serve the citizens by phone and/or email. Please visit www.whitfieldcountyga.com for updates and ways of contacting the various agencies in the courthouse along with other county departments," officials said.

That comes after a Dalton hospital said it had recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

In the aftermath, Hamilton Medical Center will no longer allow visitors.

Hamilton Medical Center officials said, "As part of a statewide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Hamilton will implement a No Visitors Policy beginning Wednesday.

"Hamilton Medical Center has received confirmation of a positive test today for COVID-19, as has occurred at many hospitals in the surrounding counties. In similar response as is being done at other hospitals, we will only allow visitors in certain extraordinary circumstances. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time and encourage family and friends to utilize alternative forms of communication with their loved ones.



"If you feel that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed, please contact your primary care provider."

This is the closest coronavirus case to Chattanooga yet reported except for the case in which a church rector from Chattanooga earlier contracted the new strain of virus. He has since recovered.