 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 68.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Local State Of Emergency Proclaimed In Whitfield County After 1st Case Of COVID-19; Buildings Closed To Public

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Whitfield County Commission Chair Lynn Laughter has signed a Local State of Emergency based on the rapidly evolving challenges to protect public health and safety related to the spread of COVID-19. 
 
Officials said, "The County of Whitfield, Georgia has experienced an event of critical significance as a result of the ongoing Public Health Emergency 'Pandemic.' This declaration is unison with President Donald J. Trump’s 'National Emergency' declaration and Governor Brian Kemp’s declaration of a 'Public Health Emergency.'  There exist emergency circumstances requiring extraordinary and immediate corrective acts for the protection of the health and safety of the Citizens of the county of Whitfield, and to prevent or minimize injury to people resulting from this event. The County of Whitfield therefore orders that the emergency management director of Whitfield County activate the County’s Emergency Operations Plan and that the Emergency Management ordinances adopted by the Whitfield Board of Commissioners be enacted and operative."

Also, in an escalating effort to outrace the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is closing all non-mission critical county government builds, including the courthouse. 

"We will still serve the citizens by phone and/or email. Please visit www.whitfieldcountyga.com for updates and ways of contacting the various agencies in the courthouse along with other county departments," officials said.

That comes after a Dalton hospital said it had recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

In the aftermath, Hamilton Medical Center will no longer allow visitors.

Hamilton Medical Center officials said, "As part of a statewide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Hamilton will implement a No Visitors Policy beginning Wednesday.

"Hamilton Medical Center has received confirmation of a positive test today for COVID-19, as has occurred at many hospitals in the surrounding counties. In similar response as is being done at other hospitals, we will only allow visitors in certain extraordinary circumstances. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time and encourage family and friends to utilize alternative forms of communication with their loved ones.

"If you feel that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed, please contact your primary care provider."

This is the closest coronavirus case to Chattanooga yet reported except for the case in which a church rector from Chattanooga earlier contracted the new strain of virus. He has since recovered. 


March 18, 2020

Chattanooga State To Finish Semester Online

March 18, 2020

Local State Of Emergency Proclaimed In Whitfield County After 1st Case Of COVID-19; Buildings Closed To Public

March 18, 2020

Signal Mountain Closing Several More Facilities


Chattanooga State Community College has revised its schedule and will be finishing the semester online. The Commencement program scheduled for May 9 has been canceled. Options to postpone are ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Commission Chair Lynn Laughter has signed a Local State of Emergency based on the rapidly evolving challenges to protect public health and safety related to the spread of COVID-19. ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain officials said this is the final day that several city facilities will be open. Officials said, "The following facilities will be closed beginning tomorrow, until further ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Chattanooga State To Finish Semester Online

Chattanooga State Community College has revised its schedule and will be finishing the semester online. The Commencement program scheduled for May 9 has been canceled. Options to postpone are currently being explored. All athletic competition has been canceled for the remainder of the academic year. "Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty and ... (click for more)

Local State Of Emergency Proclaimed In Whitfield County After 1st Case Of COVID-19; Buildings Closed To Public

Whitfield County Commission Chair Lynn Laughter has signed a Local State of Emergency based on the rapidly evolving challenges to protect public health and safety related to the spread of COVID-19. Officials said, "The County of Whitfield, Georgia has experienced an event of critical significance as a result of the ongoing Public Health Emergency 'Pandemic.' This declaration ... (click for more)

Opinion

Take Care Of Each Other - And Response

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The World Fights Back!

I debated whether I should make a passel of good news public, for fear it may lessen the deep concerns and efforts by millions of Americas who are pleading we take the coming coronavirus much more seriously. In my mind we are being far too cavalier – as a nation – in what will be a health and economic catastrophe. On the other hand, we are the greatest country in the world, and ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

USA Softball To Reschedule "Stand Beside Her" Tour Stops

USA Softball has released the following statement regarding the “Stand Beside Her” Tour, which was scheduled to be in Chattanooga on April 7 th and hosted by the UTC Mocs. According to Codi Warren, Managing Director of Communication for the team, “USA Softball will be postponing the “Stand Beside Her” tour, presented by Major League Baseball, until May 11. USA Softball will ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors